OASIS+spreads+love+throughout+Boone

This week, OASIS is holding a Valentines fundraiser at 3rd Place in Downtown Boone. The event is scheduled to take place during the First Friday Art Crawl, Friday from 4-8 p.m. as well as Saturday from noon-4 p.m.

Anna Preston, one of the artists who helped to create the fundraiser three years ago, said the event will include “art, valentines gifts, cards, free food and awareness.” Local businesses Stick Boy Bread Company, Cupcrazed Cakery and Mast General Store will be donating food and other sweet treats for the attendees to enjoy.

“All of the artists participating are donating at least 50% of the proceeds to OASIS, if not more,” Preston said.

OASIS ,is a local nonprofit committed to ending domestic violence and sexual assault in Watauga and Avery Counties. OASIS prioritizes the autonomy of their clients while providing them with the services and support they need.

With February being Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, there will be volunteers from OASIS present at the fundraiser to provide information on healthy relationships, their programs and intimate partner violence.

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, please reach out to the following resources: OASIS 828-264-1532, the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-787-3224, the Watauga 24/7 Crisis Line 828-262-5035 and the Spanish Crisis Line 828-504-0800.