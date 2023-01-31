Playlist of the week: Bob Marley’s birthday bash

As the cold days of winter start to feel never-ending, one may find themselves daydreaming about an afternoon on the beach basking in the sunlight. With this reggae playlist one can harness that energy and do just that. Feb. 6 will mark the late, great reggae musician Bob Marley’s 78th birthday, so why not celebrate by listening to classic reggae songs from Bob Marley and his family?

Put your headphones on, sit back and relax as the iconic steel drum beat takes you away. This playlist includes several songs from Marley himself, as well as his son Ziggy Marley and his grandson Skip Marley. Help keep his legacy alive.