Grandfather Mountain welcomes home founder’s photos

Grandfather Mountain invites you to witness well-known and rare pictures in the very place that they were taken. The mountain is now hosting the Hugh Morton traveling photo exhibition until spring.

“Photographs by Hugh Morton: An Uncommon Retrospective” comes from UNC-Chapel Hill. The photos show a wide variety of well-known as well as unknown shots, with about 100 framed pictures and a 7-foot-long panorama on display All the pictures are produced by the founder of Grandfather Mountain.

The pictures include many of Morton’s interests on the mountain like the Mile High Swinging Bridge and Mildred the Bear. Others delve into Morton’s interest in politics, sports, wildlife and the events of his day. Also displayed are images from his time in the Pacific Theater during WWII. In addition, The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation will display some of Morton’s most iconic images of the mountain.

Morton was born in Wilmington where he learned his craft at a young age while attending Camp Yonahnoka, which is near Grandfather Mountain in Avery County. Later his photos would be featured in books, magazines, newspapers and calendars.

Morton founded the mountain in 1952 and is said to be “one of North Carolina’s most important photographers,” according to Grandfather Mountain’s website.

Grandfather Mountain will host the exhibit in the Classroom in the Clouds through March 16, then March 18 through May 15 on weekends. The exhibit will close after Memorial Day.

Admission to the gallery is included in tickets to the park. The park provides many other informational programs, panoramic views and the new addition of their Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. Tickets can be purchased on their website.