OPINION: Halloween costume predictions

Halloween is an exciting holiday, giving people a chance to be whoever they want for a night. A variety of costumes can be seen roaming the sidewalks, knocking on doors and gathering their bags full of candy. Various costumes are seen at clubs or house parties, with the adults and college students having just as much fun dressing up. The assortment of costumes makes Halloween a fun holiday to celebrate, but what if everyone dressed the same? Well, maybe not everyone, but a lot of people. Of course, it is not a bad thing to dress the same and it happens a lot more than people think. Harley Quinn in 2016 and “Squid Game” characters in 2021 are a good example of popular costumes that cause many people to dress alike. There are easy predictions for the 2023 Halloween costume year:

#1 Barbie

Now, this probably does not come as a surprise to anyone. With “Barbie” making over $1.4 billion at the box office, many people went and saw the movie, or at least have heard about it. With “Barbie” being a hot topic for this year, the desire to be Barbie in real life makes this costume ever more appealing. It is especially appealing since Halloween is the one time many people who do not feel comfortable dressing up regularly will want to. The difference with this costume, compared to the many costumes in the past, is there are so many different variations of Barbie. It is incredibly easy to become Barbie this year and not feel as though you are being one with the crowd. Many are able to identify with one of the multiple dolls seen throughout the film, allowing a diverse amount of people to be able to roam the streets on Halloween. This will be one of the better costumes through Halloween, where there will be so many of the same person, yet people will still look different.

#2 Spider-Man

This is another costume that will be popular for the same reasons Barbie costumes will be popular. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” came out in 2023 and was a huge success, amassing over $1.3 billion world wide. With this in mind, Spider-Man travels all throughout the different universes full of different looking Spider-Men and Spider-Women. Anyone has the ability to dress up as a superhero and play a role, but now there are opportunities for more people to participate. It will also be popular due to the idea of being able to hide behind a mask. No one is able to see the person behind the mask, which creates a perfect cover for those who do not want to be seen. Many wear masks when cosplaying, to not be recognized in public, which ends up helping the person to feel more comfortable in the part they are playing. Halloween, at the end of the day, is just a widely recognized cosplay convention that is socially acceptable.

#3 Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is incredibly famous for many reasons and saying that she is beloved by many is an understatement. With Swift’s Eras Tour selling out and a movie of the Eras Tour in theaters, people will be attempting to recreate outfits of the iconic singer. Taylor Swift’s outfits were all over Teen Vogue and other fashion sites, being praised for her memorable style. It is easy to access pictures of Taylor during the concert, changing in and out of multiple different outfits that fit the theme of each song. With the many outfits on display to the public, places such as The New York Post have come up with the idea to curate outfits so people can look more like Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour. It is an easy costume that does not have to be worn only once, as many of the costumes can still be used as everyday clothes, if styled properly. These outfits are easy to throw together as a last minute costume or more complicated task for the most crafty with clothes.

Everyone has their own style for Halloween costumes. Some like to go all out and dress to their heart’s content, some like the idea of dressing up cute to go for a night out, and others like releasing their inner child. Halloween is one of the holidays that anyone of any age can enjoy, without having to worry about societal standards. It is the one night people do not have to be themselves, instead they can be who they want to be. Even if the costume is popular, if someone wants to wear it, let them wear it. No one should ever feel self-conscious about wanting to be in a costume they feel comfortable in. Halloween night is a scary night, but, hopefully, with the right costume, it can become a fun and memorable night.