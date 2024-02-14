Playlist of the week: Anti-Valentine’s Day

Are you going through a breakup? Did you just get ghosted by that person you met on Bumble? Or maybe you just hate Valentine’s Day because it reminds you that you don’t have that special someone to spend the day with. In any case, you are in the right place. Some of us have been in those spots where seeing couples makes us roll our eyes and want to throw our phones when we see them on Instagram reminding everyone of how cute they are.
We’re hitting the throwbacks hard and heavy with this playlist, starting off with “Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac, aka the quintessential breakup song to scream in the car. Following that classic are newer hits, including some from artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood and Florence & The Machine to keep the vibes up. To finish it off is “No Scrubs” by TLC to remind you that you can do better and should never lower your standards.