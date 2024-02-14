Playlist of the week: Anti-Valentine’s Day

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Quarterback Joey Aguilar prepares to take the snap against No. 17 North Carolina Sept. 9. Aguilar will return to the Mountaineers in 2024.

Roster revamp: App State football affected by transfer portal

2
Defensive coordinator Scot Sloan calls out to his players against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2. Sloan will return for his second season in 2024.

App State football coaching changes for 2024 season

3
The Founders Bell Pavilion sits amongst the first week of snowfall during the spring semester Jan. 15, 2024. The Pavilion was constructed in July 2019 and resembles the roofline of Watauga Academy, which would turn into App State in 1899.

'Boone is closed': revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

4
Senior guard Faith Alston drives past an Eagle defender Jan. 20. Alston is averaging a team-high 18.5 points per game this season.

Mountaineers women’s basketball loses third straight to Marshall

5
The new ‘125th Anniversary’ sign sits on top of the App State welcome sign Jan. 15, 2024. App State announced class operations would go online after 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 and would be fully online on the 17th as well.

How App State responds to winter weather storms

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: Apparently, kindness is a crime

OPINION: Apparently, kindness is a crime

February 14, 2024

Reggae: A story of race, religion and redemption

Reggae: A story of race, religion and redemption

February 14, 2024

Cry over spilled orange juice with ‘Notting Hill’

Cry over spilled orange juice with ‘Notting Hill’

February 14, 2024

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

February 14, 2024

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

February 14, 2024

Playlist of the week: Anti-Valentine’s Day

Playlist of the week: Anti-Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2024

Playlist of the week: Anti-Valentine’s Day

Ann Korwan
February 14, 2024
Playlist+of+the+week%3A+Anti-Valentine%E2%80%99s+Day
Gracean Ratliff

Are you going through a breakup? Did you just get ghosted by that person you met on Bumble? Or maybe you just hate Valentine’s Day because it reminds you that you don’t have that special someone to spend the day with. In any case, you are in the right place. Some of us have been in those spots where seeing couples makes us roll our eyes and want to throw our phones when we see them on Instagram reminding everyone of how cute they are. 

We’re hitting the throwbacks hard and heavy with this playlist, starting off with “Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac, aka the quintessential breakup song to scream in the car. Following that classic are newer hits, including some from artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood and Florence & The Machine to keep the vibes up. To finish it off is “No Scrubs” by TLC to remind you that you can do better and should never lower your standards. 

’Ruett’s Romance Rewind: ‘Before Sunrise’
’Ruett’s Romance Rewind: ‘Before Sunrise’
Noah Kahan releases “Stick Season (Forever)”
Noah Kahan releases “Stick Season (Forever)”
Zoe Horton is a junior here at App State and she is part of the Mu Omicron Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta. She throws up her sign behind her sororitys plaque at the plots. Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024.
Black Greek life leaders display legacy of unity
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *