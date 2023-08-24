The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Ella McIntosh, Reporter
August 24, 2023
Playlist of the week: Goodbye summertime

It may still be sunny enough to catch a tan, but there’s no denying that the start of the fall semester means the end of summer vacation. As campus surges back to life with the introduction of several thousand new students, it’s easy to get lost in the excitement. Being in Boone is the best, but if nostalgia for the simplicity of summer is starting to creep in, let this playlist ground and uplift you as you navigate campus life again or for the very first time. 

The lyrics in Hozier’s “First Time,” The Japanese House’s “Sunshine Baby” and Dominic Fike’s “Pasture Child” evoke feelings of bittersweet nostalgia despite their upbeat melodies. Oldies like Grateful Dead’s “Eyes of the World” and The Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Sometimes Always” unite rock and roll guitars with hopeful lyrical messages. Last but not least, say goodbye to summertime in the tune of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

