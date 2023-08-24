The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The sun shines through the trees lighting the stream along the trail route. July 21, 2023.

Discovering Boone: A trail guide for Boone hikers

2
Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

A new mountain to climb: App State Football's season preview

3
View of the Blue Ridge Mountains from Rough Ridge. July 21, 2023.

Surviving Boone: Everything you need to know

4
The central hallway of Roess Dining Hall.

Bite into updated dining halls

5
At a glance: Fall events in the High Country

At a glance: Fall events in the High Country

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
App at a glance: August 24-27

App at a glance: August 24-27

August 23, 2023

Mountaineer men’s basketball schedule released

Mountaineer men’s basketball schedule released

August 23, 2023

OPINION: It takes time to find your path

OPINION: It takes time to find your path

August 23, 2023

App State Hickory Campus celebrates first day of classes

App State Hickory Campus celebrates first day of classes

August 22, 2023

Looking ahead: What the season holds for the Black and Gold

Looking ahead: What the season holds for the Black and Gold

August 21, 2023

Letter to the Editor: The SGA is back

Letter to the Editor: The SGA is back

August 20, 2023

App at a glance: August 24-27

App at a glance is the Arts & Culture’s weekly calendar to highlight events and activities that students and community members can attend.
Briley Turpin, A&C Editor
August 23, 2023
App+at+a+glance%3A+August+24-27

 

Sounds of Sanford Mall

The Appalachian Popular Programming Society is bringing the first ever Sounds of Sanford Mall to campus from 7-10:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Local bands Nordista Freeze and yesdude! are performing on the mall, beginning at 7 p.m. sharp. Grab a blanket or some lawn chairs and head to Sanford to see some local music and round out the end of summer. More information can be found on Engage.

 

Friday, August 25

 

The Appalachian Open House 

The Appalachian is having our open house in PSU room 235 from 3-5 p.m. Friday evening. Anyone is welcome to swing by the newsroom and learn about what we do and how to get involved. 

 

Swiftie Night: End of the Eras

The Appalachian Popular Programming Society is hosting Swiftie Night Friday from 6-7 p.m. on Sanford Mall. Anyone is invited to attend dressed as their favorite Taylor Swift era for a night of dancing, singing and meeting fellow Swifites. More information can be found on Engage.

 

Gatsby Gala 

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is celebrating its 85th birthday with a Great Gatsby-themed gala and fundraiser from 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday night. Tickets are $85 and include food, wine, local beer and signature cocktails. Twenties themed attire is strongly encouraged. Tickets for this event can be purchased on the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country website. 

Saturday, August 26 

16th Annual High Country Beer Fest 

The High Country Beer Fest is making its annual return to Boone for the 16th year in a row Saturday from 2-8 p.m. at the High Country Fairgrounds. There will be samples of craft beers from over 40 vendors at the event, as well as live music from local bands. A shuttle will be available to transport people from town to the festival and vice versa safely. Tickets range from $20-$100 and can be purchased on the event website

Sunday, August 27 

 

App State women’s soccer

Watch the App State women’s soccer team face off against High Point University at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at home. 

At a glance: Fall events in the High Country
At a glance: Fall events in the High Country
View of the Blue Ridge Mountains from Rough Ridge. July 21, 2023.
Surviving Boone: Everything you need to know
The sun shines through the trees lighting the stream along the trail route. July 21, 2023.
Discovering Boone: A trail guide for Boone hikers
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$275
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in A&C
Six stupendous summer cinema selections
Six stupendous summer cinema selections
View of the Blue Ridge Mountains from Rough Ridge. July 21, 2023.
Surviving Boone: Everything you need to know
The sun shines through the trees lighting the stream along the trail route. July 21, 2023.
Discovering Boone: A trail guide for Boone hikers
At a glance: Fall events in the High Country
At a glance: Fall events in the High Country
Dr. Miller cues sections of the Glee Club, Feb. 21, 2023.
Music in motion, one professor conducts three ensembles
Colin’s Cooking Corner: Chicken fontina
Colin’s Cooking Corner: Chicken fontina
More in Events
App at a glance: April 27-May 3
App at a glance: April 27-May 3
Former Poet Laureate Natasha Tretheway reads the prologue and various selections from her memoir Memorial Drive on April 21, 2023.
Poet laureate reads to App State students
App at a glance: April 20-26
App at a glance: April 20-26
Goose Juice lead singer Ted Helmus plays a riff for the audience Mar. 30 2023
Boone’s Goose Juice rock the local music scene
Shygirl emerges with lots of energy as she greets the crowd and opens with her song “Woe”,Thursday, April 13.
Shygirl shakes up Legends
App at a glance: April 13-19
App at a glance: April 13-19
About the Contributor
Briley Turpin, A&C Editor
Briley Turpin (she/her) is a junior communications major with a criminal justice minor from Nashville, TN.
Donate to The Appalachian
$275
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *