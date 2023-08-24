App at a glance: August 24-27

Sounds of Sanford Mall

The Appalachian Popular Programming Society is bringing the first ever Sounds of Sanford Mall to campus from 7-10:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Local bands Nordista Freeze and yesdude! are performing on the mall, beginning at 7 p.m. sharp. Grab a blanket or some lawn chairs and head to Sanford to see some local music and round out the end of summer. More information can be found on Engage.

Friday, August 25

The Appalachian Open House

The Appalachian is having our open house in PSU room 235 from 3-5 p.m. Friday evening. Anyone is welcome to swing by the newsroom and learn about what we do and how to get involved.

Swiftie Night: End of the Eras

The Appalachian Popular Programming Society is hosting Swiftie Night Friday from 6-7 p.m. on Sanford Mall. Anyone is invited to attend dressed as their favorite Taylor Swift era for a night of dancing, singing and meeting fellow Swifites. More information can be found on Engage.

Gatsby Gala

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is celebrating its 85th birthday with a Great Gatsby-themed gala and fundraiser from 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday night. Tickets are $85 and include food, wine, local beer and signature cocktails. Twenties themed attire is strongly encouraged. Tickets for this event can be purchased on the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country website.

Saturday, August 26

16th Annual High Country Beer Fest

The High Country Beer Fest is making its annual return to Boone for the 16th year in a row Saturday from 2-8 p.m. at the High Country Fairgrounds. There will be samples of craft beers from over 40 vendors at the event, as well as live music from local bands. A shuttle will be available to transport people from town to the festival and vice versa safely. Tickets range from $20-$100 and can be purchased on the event website

Sunday, August 27

App State women’s soccer

Watch the App State women’s soccer team face off against High Point University at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at home.