Playlist of the week: Holidazed and confused

The streets are becoming adorned with twinkling lights, the scramble to find the perfect gifts has begun and finals are coming in hot. It’s that time of year again and it’s easy to get dazed in the holiday madness.

This time can be especially confusing when the mountain weather is still in the 50s and the only sign of snowflakes are those gleaming down on King Street. But whether it’s igniting the candles on the kinara for Kwanzaa or on the menorah for Hanukkah, there’s always a light brightening up the season. Deck the residence halls with boughs of holly and start packing those festive sweaters, all bound to get compliments from relatives, because winter break is almost here.

Get comfy in the chaos and find some seasonal solace in classic carols by Nat King Cole or Frank Sinatra, and newer tracks from artists like Phoebe Bridgers or Tyler, The Creator that will make listeners “sleigh” the new year. Sit back, pour a glass of holiday cheer and rock around the tree to this festive playlist.