App at a glance: Dec 6 – 10

One week down and two more to go. Finals are a doozie and it can be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel with all the stress. For ways to unwind look no further this week’s A&C picks of fun things to do around campus and Boone.

Monday Dec. 5

Comparing Death Preparation and the Ideal Death: Judaism and Buddhism

What happens after death and how do you make the most out of life here on earth? On Monday at 6:30 p.m. head to IG Greer 119 to learn about the rituals and ideal death preparation between Judaism and Buddhism. The talk will examine the societal contexts of each religion and compare and contrast them.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Virtual Yoga Night

Unwind and destress with yoga from the comfort of your own home and mat. App State Online is hosting this virtual session at 6 p.m. find the link on their Engage page.

Scrooged – $

Bah Humbug. Join Bill Murray on this hilarious adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.” This event is hosted at The Appalachian Theatre from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $5 and you can reserve your seat here.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Winter Donation Drive

Take your unworn and discarded clothes to the Lambda Sigma Upsilon and Beta Theta Pi clothing drive. They will have boxes set up in the Plemmons Student Union.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Funny Face Jugs

The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum is hosting Stacey Lambert to talk about his creative process in making his whimsical and goofy face pottery. For a fun time looking at quirky vases and some inspiration on getting your own started head to BRAHM at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Boone Parade

Get your party on as the Christmas parade hits King Street at 2 p.m. There will be magical performances, decorated floats and Santa himself to welcome in the holiday cheer.

Something Rotten – $$

Writing in Shakespear’s shadow is tough and Nick, Nigel and Nostradamus find out just how hard it is when they consult a soothsayer for their next big hit, “Omelette: The Musical”. Join the Appalachian Musical Theatre Club and Music Theatre International in The Appalachian Theatre at 7 p.m. to see how everything shakes out. Tickets can be purchased on their website.