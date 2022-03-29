Playlist of the week: J-pop

Playlist+of+the+week%3A+J-pop

Camryn Collier

Rachel Rodgers, Reporter
March 29, 2022

As different aspects of Japanese pop culture become familiar in America, there are many bands that are being recognized from Japan and becoming popular here. J-pop, J-rock and even Japanese indie bands are being discovered by fans all over and featured in movies and anime shows. 

Songs from artists like Hikaru Utada, who is known for songs in Kingdom Hearts and Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Eve, who sang the opening for the anime Jujutsu Kaisen, are becoming increasingly popular. 

Kick off your week with songs from talents such as Polkadot Stingray, Eve, Indigo la End and many others. 

Playlist of the week: In line at Crossroads
Playlist of the week: In line at Crossroads
Playlist of the week: The ’60s are calling
Playlist of the week: The ’60s are calling
Playlist of the week: Women of country
Playlist of the week: Women of country
Playlist of the week: Una introducción al reggaeton
Playlist of the week: Una introducción al reggaeton