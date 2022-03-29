Playlist of the week: J-pop

As different aspects of Japanese pop culture become familiar in America, there are many bands that are being recognized from Japan and becoming popular here. J-pop, J-rock and even Japanese indie bands are being discovered by fans all over and featured in movies and anime shows.

Songs from artists like Hikaru Utada, who is known for songs in Kingdom Hearts and Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Eve, who sang the opening for the anime Jujutsu Kaisen, are becoming increasingly popular.

Kick off your week with songs from talents such as Polkadot Stingray, Eve, Indigo la End and many others.