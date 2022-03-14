Playlist of the week: The ’60s are calling

The 1960s was a time of social, cultural and political change. Between the fight for civil rights, multiple assassinations, the moon landing and the Vietnam War, this decade is remembered as one of the most turbulent times in United States history. However, at the time, people saw it as the beginning of a golden era.

This week, check out the best of the ’60s, from Johnny Cash to the Beach Boys. If spring break has you dreaming of summer — or if you’re trying to channel your inner “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” — put on this array of ‘marvy’ old-school hits to counter the back-to-school blues.