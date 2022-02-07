Playlist of the week: Easy listening

It’s already the second month of 2022. Classwork is starting to pick up, procrastination is seeping back into our lives and the new year fun is dying down. It’s becoming increasingly hard to find a peaceful moment alone without school or work in the background of our minds.

As college students, we’re always running back and forth from one thing to another and often forget to stop and take a second to breathe. Take some time to rest and calm your anxieties with these melodies from contemporary Black composers such as Jessie Montgomery and Terence Blanchard.