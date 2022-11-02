Playlist of the week: Keeping the Halloween Spirit

Halloween may be over, but the spooky season lives on with the ear worms howling in all of our heads. After all the monster mashes and spooky soirees, you’re sure to be going mad having heard hundreds of repeated “Hocus Pocus” soundtracks over and over again. Don’t fear, The Appalachian is here with a collection of songs sure to get people dancing away the demons with this collection of post-Halloween tunes.

This playlist is not your average thriller night. Mixed in with some creepy classics like Queen’s “Killer Queen” are terrifying tunes like Death Cab for Cutie’s “I Will Possess Your Heart” to keep things well, weird. Grab a friend and a spare costume that never saw the night and enjoy.