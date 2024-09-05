The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Playlist of the Week: Psychologic Hypnotic Girl Boss

September 5, 2024
Rian Hughes

As the semester intensifies and your workload grows, finding music that helps you feel, think and embrace your femininity becomes essential. The right music has the ability to uplift your mood and sharpen your focus, helping you navigate the challenges of a busy semester with confidence and grace. 

“Psychologic Hypnotic Girl Boss” captures soulful vibes, revitalizes your mood and builds a narrative of empowerment. This playlist purposefully starts slow and contemporary, allowing you to get settled into the day, while slowly integrating into a more upbeat vibe. 

This playlist offers a journey through decades of music, beginning in the 1960s and extending through the present day. Many of these songs blend elements throughout numerous genres, creating a unique and captivating soundscape. 

“Hypnotized” by Fleetwood Mac and “Glory Box” by Portishead mix rock with elements of Blues and Soul, while “Just a Boy” by The Backseat Lovers and “Locket” by Crumb incorporate indie and hypnotic influences within the playlist. 

The majority of the songs found within this playlist have a timeless appeal, mixing Classic Rock elements with an alternative touch. 

Songs such as “All I Think About Now” by The Pixies and “More” by The Greeting Committee might spark feelings from longing and desire to empowerment and introspection. Janis Joplin’s rendition of “Piece of my Heart” is not only a song that will get you moving, but a song that has long empowered female expression within the music scene. Joplin defied stereotypical norms surrounding women by presenting herself as a strong independent woman, according to Alice Masterson’s article in Feminist Media Studies

“Foxey Lady” by Jimi Hendrix will leave you feeling electrified. The raw energy of Hendrix’s guitar riffs plunges you into an electric current that simultaneously empowers the listener. “Psychologic Hypnotic Girl Boss” not only serves as a soundtrack to your studies but also as a powerful source of inspiration and empowerment, helping you embrace your inner strength and resilience.

Rian Hughes
