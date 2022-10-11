Playlist of the week: Taylor Swift top hits

Evan Pratt

Grace Ficara, Reporter
October 11, 2022

Get pumped, fellow “Swifties” because the queen herself is about to release a new album. Grab some tissues, a pumpkin spice latte, some headphones and jam to this week’s playlist — a collection of T-Swift must-knows in preparation for the big day on Oct. 21. 

Not a Taylor Swift fan? Don’t worry, this playlist will change your mind. By the time you are done listening, you’ll be throwing on a cardigan and lighting a fall candle that makes your whole house smell like a HomeGoods. 

 It’s okay to cry, I know I did. (Taylor’s Version, obviously.) 

