Recipe Corner: casserole galore

The holiday season wouldn’t feel quite right without a homemade casserole or two.

Casseroles are quick, easy and delicious, making them the perfect dish to bring to a get-together with loved ones. Outside of the holiday season, a good casserole is a great last-minute dinner option.

BROCCOLI CASSEROLE

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Servings: 10

Ingredients

4 cups of broccoli florets

1 can broccoli cheese soup

1 can cream of chicken with herbs soup

1 bag shredded cheese

½ stick butter, melted

1 cup mayonnaise

1 small red onion, minced

1 bag stuffing mix

Kosher salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Step one

Preheat oven to 350 F. Steam broccoli florets until they’re almost completely cooked. Chop into small pieces.

Step two

Mix broccoli, minced onion, broccoli cheese soup, cream of chicken soup, cheese and mayonnaise. Add kosher salt and black pepper if desired. Pour mixture into a large rectangular baking pan.

Step three

Combine creamy melted butter and stuffing mix to make the topping. Spread evenly on top of the mixture.

Step four

Bake for 15 minutes or until the casserole begins to bubble around the edges. Serve warm.

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

Filling

4 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

½ cup milk

¼ cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Topping

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup pecans, chopped

½ stick butter, melted

½ cup brown sugar

Directions

Step one

Put sweet potatoes in a large pot of lightly salted water. Bring to a boil and then lower to a simmer. Cook for 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Once cooked, mash the potatoes.

Step two

Preheat oven to 350 F and spray a large baking pan with cooking spray.

Step three

Whisk potatoes, eggs, butter, milk, brown sugar, vanilla, kosher salt and cinnamon in a large bowl until fluffy. Pour into greased baking dish and spread evenly.

Step four

Combine flour, kosher salt, melted butter and brown sugar to make the topping. Mix until small clumps begin to form. Stir in pecan pieces. Pour the topping over the sweet potato filling evenly.

Step five

Bake for 25 minutes or until the casserole starts to brown on top. Serve warm.

MAC AND CHEESE CASSEROLE

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

Filling

16 ounces elbow macaroni

½ cup butter

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

4 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated

2 cups gouda cheese, grated

¼ tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste

½ teaspoon garlic powder, or to taste

Topping

½ cup parmesan cheese, shredded

¼ teaspoon paprika

1 ½ cup panko crumbs

½ stick butter, melted

Directions

Step one

Preheat oven to 350 F and spray a large baking pan with cooking spray.

Step two

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook the pasta just before al dente. Drain the pasta and coat with olive oil to keep from sticking.

Step three

Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Sprinkle in flour and whisk for one minute. Slowly whisk in the milk and heavy cream. Once the mixture begins to bubble, cook for another two minutes, whisking constantly. Add kosher salt, ground pepper and garlic powder.

Step four

Add in the gouda and sharp cheddar a little bit at a time, whisking until smooth. The end result should be a thick, creamy sauce.

Step five

Combine the pasta and the cheese sauce and stir until the pasta is well coated. Pour mac and cheese into the greased baking dish.

Step six

Mix panko crumbs, paprika, melted butter and parmesan cheese in a small bowl. Evenly pour the topping over the mac and cheese.

Step seven

Bake for 25 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the edges are bubbling. Serve warm.