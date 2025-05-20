Red Onion closes after 46 years

Red Onion, one of the Boone’s oldest restaurants, will close Monday. The announcement was made on their Facebook page on Friday.
“After 46 wonderful years of serving our community, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” read Red Onion’s Facebook post announcing their closure. “It has been both an honor and a blessing to share meals, laughter, and memories with each and every one of you.”
The Hardin Street restaurant closed permanently on Monday, and were unexpectedly closed on Sunday as well, making Saturday their last day of operation.
“To our loyal customers, dedicated staff, and welcoming community- thank you,” Red Onion wrote. “Your patronage and friendship have meant more than words can express. While this chapter comes to a close, the moments we’ve shared will always remain a cherished part of our story.”