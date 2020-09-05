Review: Love in the Time of Corona

Self-quarantine gave me, like many others, a lot of free time. While scrolling hopelessly through every streaming service I’m subscribed to, a new show captured my attention. Freeform released “Love in the Time of Corona,” a four-episode miniseries, on Hulu Aug. 22.

“Love in the Time of Corona,” tells four stories about four different quarantine experiences. It takes place in California around April, just as COVID-19 was sweeping the nation.

Elle, played by Rainey Qualley, and Oscar, played by Tommy Dorfman, are two roommates desperate for love, with one issue: Elle is in love with Oscar, and Oscar is interested in men.

Meanwhile, Sade, played by Nicolette Robinson, and James, played by Leslie Odom Jr., struggle to decide whether or not they are ready for baby number two. At the same time, James’ mother, Nanda, played by L. Scott Caldwell, is anxiously preparing to bring her husband home from his nursing home for their 50th wedding anniversary.

Paul, played by Gil Bellows, and Sarah, who is played by Rya Kihlstedt, struggle to keep their separation a secret from their daughter Sophie, played by Ava Bellows, who is returning home from college to quarantine with them.

The show’s plot centered around the pandemic felt too cliche. Watching the actors speak to each other over Zoom calls felt to me like when your parents try to “fit in” with you and your friends by making Tik Tok videos.

There were parts that made me cringe, but rom-coms are my kryptonite. In the span of four episodes, we witness new relationships form, old relationships rekindled and the reunion of a sweet married couple.

Despite the show being cheesy, they addressed heavier topics like racial injustice and kept up with the current events such as “drive-thru celebrations” and the importance of social distancing in just four episodes.

I enjoyed getting to know the characters and watching how their lives all connect in some way or another. However, I did find Elle and Oscar’s roles unnecessary. By the end of the show, you learn that the other three parties all know each other in some way, yet Elle and Oscar have no relation to anyone else.

They also don’t appear at the end of the last episode, but everyone else does. I also appreciate the fact that the acting was relatively good for something streamed on Hulu. It probably helps that Odom Jr. is a Broadway actor.

“Love in the Time of Corona” is a feel-good, easy watch that I grew to love. If you’re ever looking for a show to watch in between classes or just something to fill the void, I would recommend this one, especially if your favorite genre is romantic comedies.