Rivers Street Ale House closes dine-in after Boone’s spike in COVID-19 cases
October 6, 2020
Rivers Street Ale House has closed dine-in operations, now only filling take out and delivery orders after Boone’s spike in COVID-19 cases.
The restaurant posted a statement signed “The Ale House Family” on Instagram Oct. 5, saying it felt responsible in “taking aggressive action” to flatten the virus’ curve.
“This has been an extremely difficult decision as our staff needs to work to pay their bills and we will miss seeing our customers and friends,” the statement read. “The safety of our staff, customers and the Boone community is our top priority in making this decision.”
As of Oct. 6, Watauga County’s number of active cases has increased by 109 in the past week.There are 325 active cases in Watauga County, with 229 of them being App State students, as of Oct. 6.
Ale house closed temporarily in August after five employees tested positive for COVID-19. It reopened four days later for take-out only.
The restaurant’s closure also comes after a weekend of parties and tailgates Sept. 26, an App State football game day.
“We encourage everyone to be nice to one another, love your neighbor, check on each other, lift each other up and we will come out of this stronger as a community,” the statement read.
