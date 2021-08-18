Student health resources at App State

The outside of Miles Annas Student Support which is alternatively known as the Wellness Center. The building has both the counseling center and health services.

Starting college can be an exciting time as students move to a new area, meet new people and discover a new sense of freedom. Throughout their time in Boone, App State offers resources to ensure students’ mental and physical needs are met, especially during a pandemic.

The Counseling and Psychological Services Center on the first floor of the Miles Annas Building located behind Plemmons Student Union offers counseling, referral services and other mental health resources for students living both on and off campus.

Counseling services include short-term individual counseling, group counseling and couples or family counseling. These services help students work through mental health issues involving anxiety, depression, trauma, relationships, body image, identity and grief.

After an initial consultation, individual therapy sessions are typically 45 minutes long.

Several programs are available either only online or primarily online due to COVID-19, including individual counseling, group therapy, and Let’s Talk, renamed as “Let’s TeleTalk.”

The Counseling Center offers an on-call counselor to speak with after-hours in the case of urgent mental health issues including suicidal thoughts or sexual assault trauma. They can be reached at 828-262-3180.

The M.S. Shook Student Health Service on the second floor of the Miles Annas Building provides physical health resources. These include a pharmacy, vaccines and basic x-ray services, and more.

Students can get tested for COVID-19 at the Student Health Service by making an appointment through their MedPortal accounts, or by calling 828-262-3100. Students, faculty and staff can call the same number to book vaccine appointments.

Student Health Services also offers birth control options, condoms, pregnancy tests, safe sex education and STI testing for all students, as well as emergency contraceptives for $10 with a valid App Card.

An after-hours nurse telephone service gives students the opportunity to speak with a registered nurse outside of regular hours by calling 828-262-3100.

Appointments with Student Health Services can be booked either through students’ MedPortal accounts or by calling 828-262-6577. An AppCard is required for all appointments and services.