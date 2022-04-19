This day in history: University, community members clean up Boone

Jenna Guzman curated this story which The Appalachian originally published April 19, 1977.

The city of Boone is now a little bit cleaner thanks to the co-operation of nearly a dozen groups and organizations from ASU, Boone and the surrounding area who worked together from 10 a.m. to mid-day last Saturday, April 16.

The Boone Spring Cleanup Project was coordinated by June William, ASU student, and Bartlett Dougherty, owner of Dougherty’s Clothing Store, who are co-chairpersons of the Community Relations Committee. Dougherty, grandson of B.B. Dougherty, the founder of ASU, said he hopes an area cleanup project will become an annual event.

“We’ve got real good support,” for the project, Dougherty said. According to him, about 125 persons participated and four dump truck loads of trash were collected.