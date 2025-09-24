The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

This Week in History: Geography offers new B.S. degree

September 24, 2025
Rian Hughes

Colin Wishneski curated this story by Mark Kreuzwieser, which The Appalachian published September 23, 1975.

A new B.S. degree in Geography is undergoing preliminary planning by the Geography department. In order to put a new degree into effect it has to be reviewed and approved by the department involved, the Board of Trustees, the Board of Governors, and, finally, the College Council of Arts and Sciences. As of this writing, the planned degree has been approved by the Geography department and the Board of Trustees.

Officially, the planning of a new degree does not begin until the Geography department submits an authorization request to the Board of Governors. But according to Terry Epperson, chairperson of the Geography department, preliminary planning has already begun.

The requirements for a major in Geography leading to a B.S. degree are 36 semester hours in Geography 2210, 2300, 3100, 3110, 4200, 4400, 4800; Mathematics 3810; 13 semester hours of Geography electives; and, instead of a foreign language, computer science or applied statistics can be taken.

A degree in Geography prepares the student for such fields and careers as environmental, urban, and rural planning, several government agencies, and land use assessment and management, Epperson said.

Requiring no extra space, faculty, library allocations, or travel, the new Geography B.S. degree program expects a minimum of eight to nine students participating next year.

Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
