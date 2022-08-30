UPDATE: UREC announces Mt. Mitchell reopening

Mount Mitchell Fitness Center will resume weekday operations beginning 11 a.m. Aug. 31, according to a University Recreation email sent out Monday. Reduced hours are effective until further notice.

Adjusted hours will go into effect Wednesday. They are as follows: Monday through Thursday the center is open from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., and on Fridays the center is open from 11 a.m – 2 p.m and 4 p.m – 6 p.m. The center is closed on weekends.

The update stated the facility will operate on a modified schedule. The schedule, which can be found on the UREC website, mentions “home football games, breaks, holidays” along with “interim periods” as grounds for any adjustments made to standard opening and closing times.

Mt. Mitchell is a recreational facility located on the third floor of Plemmons Student Union. There was no specific explanation for its recent closure. Instead, UREC wrote the closure was due to “unforeseen circumstances” in a separate email last week.

Mt. Mitchell will be closed alongside the rest of the Student Union for the entirety of Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3-5.

The Student Recreation Center and Quinn Recreation Center will remain as alternatives for students until Mt. Mitchell readopts its normal operating schedule. Both facilities are adhering to regular fall hours.