Watauga County political candidates, residents anticipate election results

With over 32,700 ballots cast in Watauga County, voters and those running in the races came together to watch election results roll in on Tuesday. The Watauga County Republican and Democratic parties both held Election Night gatherings, attendees hopeful incoming results would be in their favor.

“We’re all feeling really good about the way the election is going,” said Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx, who ran for North Carolina’s 5th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The representative of 19 years said she felt confident former President Trump would be reelected and North Carolinians would show up for Republicans.

“I’m a strong conservative and this district is conservative,” Foxx said after learning about her projected victory. “I expect to continue to vote the way my district wants me to vote, which is in a very conservative way.”

As of 9:40, more than 30 people gather for the Watauga GOP election night watch party. 95% of precincts have been reported in Watauga County.

Alongside Foxx, about 50 community members gathered in the Fairfield Inn and Suites for the Watauga GOP Election Night party.

“You never want to say anything until it’s official, but I think we’re looking good,” said Taylor Marsh, the son of Watauga Board of Commissioners candidate Ronnie Marsh.

Later that evening, Ronnie Marsh was projected to win his race.

Taylor Marsh said he watched presidential and gubernatorial elections but also kept an eye on races at home.

“Commissioner and school board, obviously, are big ones,” Taylor Marsh said.

As votes were counted, Watauga County Board of Education candidate Chad Cole said he felt worried. “I just don’t feel that good about it, but we’ll see,” he said.

The second-time candidate said he hopes the candidates who win will “keep the momentum” on the school board and maintain a good working relationship.

“It’s not about the five people sitting behind the desk, it’s about the thousands of kids that we have to take care of,” Cole said.

As of Nov. 6, the school board races are still too close to project.

Across town at Lost Province Brewing Co., community members with the Watauga Democratic party stood shoulder to shoulder observing news coverage on the screen.

Board of Education candidates Marshall Ashcraft and Adam Hege said they are “cautiously optimistic.”

“I feel really good about what’s been going on the last couple weeks,” Hege said. “I just feel like the momentum is on our side, but right now we’re just kind of in that waiting game.”

Watauga Democratic Party hosts an election night party at Lost Province in Boone. Candidates and community members feel "cautiously optimistic" about the evening.

Boone Town Council Member Todd Carter said he felt anxious about the presidential race.

“Honestly, I think I’m having a little bit of Hillary PTSD, like flashbacks,” Carter said, referring to the 2016 election between projected President-elect Trump and Hillary Clinton. “My nerves are on edge.”

The council member, a proud Democrat and elected official, said he wanted to be with his community on election night.

Senior exercise science major Anna Capannola shared a similar sentiment. “I wanted to be around like-minded people while watching the election,” she said.

Although she is “excited” about Josh Stein’s projected victory for North Carolina governor, Capannola said she was most concerned about the presidential race.

“I feel worse than I did earlier today,” Capannola said. “I’m really freaking out.”

Capannola came to the Election Night gathering with friends, along with other App State students. Emily Bish, Chair of the Watauga Democratic Party, said she and the candidates are “thankful” for students’ support.

As the night winded down and results were counted, Watauga County voters tallied their wins and losses and headed home after a long Election Night.