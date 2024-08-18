Welcome back from The Appalachian Editorial Board

Jenna Guzman – Editor-in-Chief

Don’t burn yourself out! Take a break when you need it and remember it’s okay to make time for yourself and the things you like to do.

Siri Patterson – Managing Editor

Take a deep breath, muster up your courage and say hello to the person next to you in class. Worst case scenario, they ignore you. Best case scenario, you make a new friend.

Kaitlyn Close – Visual Managing Editor

Enjoy the highs and lows of college!

Kayla Masterman – Associate Visual Managing Editor

One of the best ways to feel more at home in a new place is to engage with the community by joining organizations that align with your interests. It may seem overwhelming initially, but I assure you it will be worth it!

Vivian Parks – Chief Copy Editor

Go to office hours! Your professors are just people, and they are there to help you. Some of them are pretty cool people too!

Madalyn Edwards – News Editor

If possible, take at least one “fun” class each semester!

Sam Deibler – Associate News Editor

Push yourself and find your limits! College is the best time to make mistakes, and succumbing to fear of failure or rejection will only rob you of opportunities to grow.

Abby Buckner – A&C Editor

Find something you’re passionate about! It can be stressful to manage classes, a job and your social life. Getting involved in something or having a hobby that fuels and recharges you is so important!

Meg Frantz – Associate A&C Editor

If you’re happy doing what you’re doing, nobody can tell you you’re not successful. Strive for what brings you joy and even the stressful parts of college will be joyful.

Leah Boone – Opinion Editor

Don’t freak out if you change your major once or twice or seven times your first year — you aren’t supposed to have your whole life figured out at 18!

Allison Lehan – Associate Opinion Editor

If you can, try to keep in touch with your family and friends from home. Maintaining contact with familiar people you love makes all the new stuff seem way less scary.

Clay Durban – Sports Editor

Learn to balance fun and work. Take advantage of opportunities to have fun and meet new people, but always make time to go to class and do homework.

Adam Persico – Associate Sports Editor

Don’t be afraid to introduce yourself to new people. Making first impressions can seem so daunting in a new place, but the people you will meet in Boone make it worth it!

Mia Seligman – Enterprise Editor

At the end of the day, all that matters is how you take care of yourself. Build in time for rest and take things slow.

Andrew Rice – Political Editor

Reach out to people with similar interests to you, go to random club meetings and find a community that encourages and uplifts you!

Omar Alvarez Valencia – Translations Editor

Enjoy Boone’s natural beauty! Go for a swim at a cool spot on the Watauga River or hike on the Blue Ridge Parkway for awesome views.

Yelitza Perez-Gutierrez – Associate Translations Editor

Don’t rush, take your time! Enjoy the beauty around you and the company of your close ones!! Also visit the Farm Cafe for a great atmosphere and company!!

Ella Adams – Community Editor

Embrace Boone, don’t isolate yourself to campus. Explore the beautiful outdoors. Go to a live bluegrass show. Learn about the place you’ll be living in!

Rian Hughes – Graphics Editor

Go to class.

Chloe Pound – Associate Graphics Editor

Use college as an opportunity to find what you love to do and be open to making changes.

Hayden Wittenborn – Photo Editor

Take lots of pictures! I promise you will only regret the ones you didn’t take.

Emily Simpson- Associate Photo Editor

Join a club, say hi to the person next to you, be open. Everyone is in the same boat so don’t be afraid to reach out and make a new friend. A new journey starts now!!

Gabriel Plitt – Multimedia Editor

Read your textbooks!

Thomas Turner – Associate Multimedia Editor

Don’t be afraid to try out new ideas! College is the best time to experiment to see what works and what doesn’t!

Julia Woodring – Director of Marketing and PR

Take as many different kinds of classes as your schedule allows, maybe you’ll find something you love!

Emily Escobedo Ramirez – Director of Engagement

Be curious about everything, this is the time to explore and gain new knowledge! Don’t forget to give yourself time and grace to grow as a human and college student. It’ll all work out.

Ethan Batchelor – Business Manager

Find a friend or two in your classes, especially if you have labs. Join a club and explore Boone. Set aside time for rest and relaxation.