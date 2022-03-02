Xanayra’s Corner: Boone’s most Instagrammable spots

The beauty of the High Country usually points to mountains, waterfalls and never-ending places to explore. But for Generation Z, not every photo needs to be aesthetically pleasing. Sometimes, the locations for Instagram photos aren’t found on our Pinterest boards.

If you’re looking for the perfect spot for outfit pictures, birthday posts or group photos with your friends, here are some tried and true locations for your next #instaworthy post.

Campus

You won’t need to go far to get a good #ootd picture. Campus has multiple spots for a quick shot in between classes or on the weekends.

If no one is out practicing, try the tennis court on Rivers Street. You can sit with your back against the net or stand in front of the gates. Be sure to avoid wearing the color green so you don’t get washed out by the colors of the court.

Everyone’s seen the classic sunset parking deck picture, but there’s other spots in the deck many don’t use for photos. The Library Parking Deck has a set of green stairs on the top floor good for a moody, Tumblr rebloggable-worthy vibe.

Speaking of stairs, Appalachian Hall’s set of silver stairs with their spiral designs are another place to sit in your photo. You can pose with your feet against the opposite wall you’re sitting against. You can also sit on one set of steps with your feet planted two steps down and put your knees together. Place your chin in your hand and smize into the camera for a sulky post.

Any of the elevators on campus, including the ones in residence halls and the parking decks, are an option for a quick picture. Hopefully, you’ll be able to snap your photo without riders staring at you. It’s worth a shot.

There’s an endless amount of options for an artsy background at the graffiti tunnel.

Tip: Blur your photo by shaking your phone ever so slightly forward to backward. Add the flash feature for a somber nighttime photo.

King Street

Downtown Boone is always lively with people, music, art and photo opportunities. There are various walls and backgrounds you can stand in front of and pose how you’d like. The white wall where High Life Smoke Shop sits is perfect for a clean, minimalistic feed. Whatever you wear or however you pose in front of it is sure to stand out.

Beside the smoke shop is Antiques on Howard. For pictures, the antique store offers a full display case for shots from the outside. Inside, immerse yourself in walls of picture frames, vintage posters and everything you need for an off-guard photo of you taking it all in.

After the crosswalk is a glass square wall on the outside of Footsloggers. With brick surrounding it, it’s perfect for a darkened shot.

Tip: Treat yourself to a bouquet of flowers from the grocery store, and now you’ve got a prop for your photos.

Town of Boone

Everyone’s visited the Blue Ridge Parkway for some group pictures with friends. But even when you’re alone, the parkway offers

miles of locations for pictures. The views in front of Moses Cone Manor are unbeatable.

If the graffiti wall on campus was more your vibe, go underneath the first bridge past the Yonahlossee Overlook. Follow the trail to the waterfall, and you’ll see many sayings written by past parkway-goers.

Pull together your best outfit on your next grocery run. The walls and shelves in grocery stores offer great backgrounds such as the ice cream or candy aisle.

Tip: Ingles on 105 looks like a grocery store straight out of the ’80s with its fluorescent lighting and retro vibe.

Beside the baseball field at the Watauga Parks and Recreation Center, there’s plenty of grass for a picnic and a photoshoot duo. Bring your food, blanket and your phone, and make sure the sun is out for a fun Boone afternoon.

You can pack multiple outfits in a bag and hit different locations for a batch of pictures to spread throughout the weeks. Get your Pinterest board ready with ideas for poses, grab a friend and feel like an influencer on your next Instagram outing.

If you take photos at any of these locations after reading the article, submit them to Xanayra’s Corner here for a chance to be featured.