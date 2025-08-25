The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App at a glance: Aug. 25-30

Jenna Washinger, A&C Reporter
August 25, 2025
Rian Hughes

Monday, Aug. 25

Monday Night Meal

The Appalachian Wesley Foundation, located at 461 Howard St., is supplying free food at 6 p.m. on Mondays, with the menu updated via their weekly email. More information about them can be found on their website.

 

Tuesday, Aug. 26

Auditions for “Shrek the Musical”

With the announcement of their fall production earlier this month, the App Musical Theatre Club is hosting auditions on Tuesday and Wednesday for the cast of “Shrek the Musical.” These auditions will take place starting at 6 p.m. in Chapell Wilson Hall rooms 105 and 111, with callbacks set to be held on Friday. 

 

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Club Interest Meetings

To any student interested in joining a club or organization, Appalachian Law Alliance Club, Letters of Love App State and Scholars with Diverse Abilities Appalachian Best Buddies are hosting interest meetings. The Appalachian Law Alliance interest meeting will be held at the Plemmons Student Union, room 415, from 6-7 p.m., Letters of Love will be held in the Solarium from 6-7:30 p.m. and Best Buddies will be held in Reich College of Education room 124 B/C from 7-8 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 28

MA in Clinical Mental Health Counseling Information Session

From 6-7 p.m., any student interested in a career in counseling can learn about the Clinical Mental Health Counseling program through this online information session. Interested students can register via their website.

 

Friday, Aug. 29

Blue Bag Drive

Hosted by the Office of Sustainability throughout the week, stop by and pick up a blue bag that can store any recyclable waste. The drive will take place at the Tomlinson Duck Pond from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 

Saturday, Aug. 30

Todd Summer Concert Series

Grab a blanket or chair and enjoy the last free concert event from the Todd Summer Concert Series on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. The band Jeff Little Trio is closing out the event. Additionally, there will be food available to purchase.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$33
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Jenna Washinger
Jenna Washinger, A&C Reporter
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$33
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal