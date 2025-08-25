App at a glance: Aug. 25-30

Monday, Aug. 25
Monday Night Meal
The Appalachian Wesley Foundation, located at 461 Howard St., is supplying free food at 6 p.m. on Mondays, with the menu updated via their weekly email. More information about them can be found on their website.
Tuesday, Aug. 26
Auditions for “Shrek the Musical”
With the announcement of their fall production earlier this month, the App Musical Theatre Club is hosting auditions on Tuesday and Wednesday for the cast of “Shrek the Musical.” These auditions will take place starting at 6 p.m. in Chapell Wilson Hall rooms 105 and 111, with callbacks set to be held on Friday.
Wednesday, Aug. 27
Club Interest Meetings
To any student interested in joining a club or organization, Appalachian Law Alliance Club, Letters of Love App State and Scholars with Diverse Abilities Appalachian Best Buddies are hosting interest meetings. The Appalachian Law Alliance interest meeting will be held at the Plemmons Student Union, room 415, from 6-7 p.m., Letters of Love will be held in the Solarium from 6-7:30 p.m. and Best Buddies will be held in Reich College of Education room 124 B/C from 7-8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 28
MA in Clinical Mental Health Counseling Information Session
From 6-7 p.m., any student interested in a career in counseling can learn about the Clinical Mental Health Counseling program through this online information session. Interested students can register via their website.
Friday, Aug. 29
Hosted by the Office of Sustainability throughout the week, stop by and pick up a blue bag that can store any recyclable waste. The drive will take place at the Tomlinson Duck Pond from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 30
Todd Summer Concert Series
Grab a blanket or chair and enjoy the last free concert event from the Todd Summer Concert Series on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. The band Jeff Little Trio is closing out the event. Additionally, there will be food available to purchase.