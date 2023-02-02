App at a glance: Feb. 2-9

Thursday, Feb. 2

Old-Time Jams at the Jones House

Grab a friend and hop on over to the Jones House from 7-10 p.m. to indulge in the vibrant twang of acoustic music. If you’re really feeling the beat, you can join in on the fun and play along.

Ashley Heath & Her Heathens with Ashes & Arrows — $$

You won’t want to miss these touring Americana bands as they roll into town. High energy and booming vocals are sure to keep the audience entertained. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and tickets are $15. Snag them here.

Friday, Feb. 3

First Friday Art Crawl

February is upon us, which means that the Downtown Boone Art Crawl is back up and running. Visit the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts from 5-8 p.m. and view the six galleries, each with its own exclusive art. Make sure to also stop by the Mazie Jones Gallery in the Jones House during your crawl. Refreshments will be provided.

Rastacoustic — $

Boone Saloon welcomes reggae band Rastacoustic as they pay homage to Bob Marley through a range of upbeat and fun songs. Starting at 9:30 p.m., the cover charge is $5, and the event is for people ages 21 and up.

Saturday, Feb. 4

15th Annual Old Time Fiddler’s Convention

If old-timey jigs are what you fancy, then come on down to the Fiddler’s Convention in Plemmons Student Union. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m., you can learn to square dance, take a look at some of the treasures at the Handmade Market and, of course, clap along to some merry fiddling as musicians take the stage.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Presenting The ZUZU African Acrobats

Swing by the Schaefer Center to catch the high-flying, gravity-defying acrobats before they go. Starting at 7 p.m., see the performers’ stunning portrayal of Tanzanian culture through impossible unicycling, human pyramids, dish spinning, juggling and so much more.

Thursday, Feb. 9

The Femgineers — $

The Femgineers, a club for female-identifying and gender-nonconforming individuals devoted to their passion for music take to the stage at Legends. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and attendees must pay in cash.

Boone Docs Film Fest Encore