App at a glance: March 20-26

Wednesday, March 20

Sex Jeopardy

Test your safe-sex knowledge in this game of sex jeopardy while you enjoy some free snacks. Jeopardy will take place on the second floor Trivette side lounge of Thunder Hill Residence Hall from 8-9:30 p.m.

Singing for Speech

Listen to this acapella competition with the National Student Speech Language & Hearing Association at Rosen Concert Hall to support the university speech and hearing clinic. Competition goes from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Mess on the Mall

Learn about composting, recycling and all things trash with The Office of Sustainability on Sanford Mall for their zero-waste educational event. This hands-on opportunity will run from 9-11 a.m.

Banff Mountain Film Festival

Join the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts in the auditorium as they host one of the largest screenings of the Banff Mountain Film Festival in North America. See the showcase of the various stories from filmmakers, artists, photographers and adventurers. Student tickets are $10 per screening. Films will be screened Thursday through Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and screenings begin at 7:30 p.m. Live music will be featured each night for attendees to enjoy.

Friday, March 22

Family Weekend

This weekend bring your family to experience and explore Boone. App State will be hosting a variety of events all weekend spanning from baseball games to roller skating in Varsity Gym. The schedule of events can be found here.

Stitch n’ B*tch

Complain and create in this craft event hosted by TransAction. Attendees can sew and make friendship bracelets in the Multicultural Center from 5-6:30 p.m.

Handmade Market

Support student artists as they sell their art, crafts and creations for family weekend in the International Hallway of the Plemmons Student Union. APPS will be hosting the market from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Boone Barbies at FizzEd

Come see the Boone Barbies as they hit the stage of FizzEd for the first time, hosted by Molly Pocket and Benadryl. Guests that are 21 or older can attend with an $8 cover from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.