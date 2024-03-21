The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
OPINION: Leave the tunnels alone

OPINION: Leave the tunnels alone

2
Sophomore Hannah Caddell is a third-generation App State student and member of Alpha Omicron Pi. Hannah Caddell follows in the footsteps of her mother Melissa Sastoque and grandmother Carolina Caddell. Feb. 22.

The story of one family’s legacy at App State

3
Lillie Shull Dougherty and her eldest daughter Clara Bartlett stand in front of the main entrance of the Dougherty House in 1905. Dauphin Disco Dougherty and his daughter Annie Dougherty Rufty sit on the stairs beside them. Courtesy of University Archives, Special Collections Research Center, Appalachian State University.

A story of a home and its resilience: The Dougherty House

4
Councill family headstones rest toward the center of Boone Cemetery. The town’s planned project to install historical interpretative panels has sparked controversy among descendants of those buried here. Photo taken Jan. 29.

Boone Cemetery Panels Project sparks controversy among descendants

5
Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner’s office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette’s favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
App at a glance: March 20-26

App at a glance: March 20-26

March 21, 2024

Mountaineers’ season ends with loss to Wake Forest in NIT

Mountaineers’ season ends with loss to Wake Forest in NIT

March 21, 2024

Letter to the Editor: Continuing the tunnel discussion

Letter to the Editor: Continuing the tunnel discussion

March 20, 2024

OPINION: The overlooked responsibilities of ESAs

OPINION: The overlooked responsibilities of ESAs

March 20, 2024

The story of one family’s legacy at App State

The story of one family’s legacy at App State

March 19, 2024

Thomas Talks Games: ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’

Thomas Talks Games: ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’

March 18, 2024

App at a glance: March 20-26

Katelin Potter, Reporter
March 21, 2024
App+at+a+glance%3A+March+20-26
Kaitlyn Close

Wednesday, March 20

Sex Jeopardy

Test your safe-sex knowledge in this game of sex jeopardy while you enjoy some free snacks. Jeopardy will take place on the second floor Trivette side lounge of Thunder Hill Residence Hall from 8-9:30 p.m.

 

Singing for Speech

Listen to this acapella competition with the National Student Speech Language & Hearing Association at Rosen Concert Hall to support the university speech and hearing clinic. Competition goes from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

 

Thursday, March 21

Mess on the Mall 

Learn about composting, recycling and all things trash with The Office of Sustainability on Sanford Mall for their zero-waste educational event. This hands-on opportunity will run from 9-11 a.m.

 

Banff Mountain Film Festival 

Join the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts in the auditorium as they host one of  the largest screenings of the Banff Mountain Film Festival in North America. See the showcase of the various stories from filmmakers, artists, photographers and adventurers. Student tickets are $10 per screening. Films will be screened Thursday through Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and screenings begin at 7:30 p.m. Live music will be featured each night for attendees to enjoy.

 

Friday, March 22

Family Weekend

This weekend bring your family to experience and explore Boone. App State will be hosting a variety of events all weekend spanning from baseball games to roller skating in Varsity Gym. The schedule of events can be found here.

 

Stitch n’ B*tch 

Complain and create in this craft event hosted by TransAction. Attendees can sew and make friendship bracelets in the Multicultural Center from 5-6:30 p.m.

 

Handmade Market

Support student artists as they sell their art, crafts and creations for family weekend in the International Hallway of the Plemmons Student Union. APPS will be hosting the market from 5-7 p.m.

 

Saturday, March 23

Boone Barbies at FizzEd 

Come see the Boone Barbies as they hit the stage of FizzEd for the first time, hosted by Molly Pocket and Benadryl. Guests that are 21 or older can attend with an $8 cover from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1201
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Katelin Potter, Reporter

Katelin Potter (she/her) is a senior with a double major in Public Relations and Journalism with a minor in general business. She's from the Raleigh area and loves plants, bees, skiing and books.

Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1201
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *