App at a glance: March 21 – 27

App at a glance is The Appalachian’s arts and culture desk’s top picks of events for each week.

Poetry Slam Event — Monday

Let’s Be Artsy! is hosting a poetry night to celebrate World Poetry Day from 7- 9 p.m. Those who attend can perform a piece of poetry or sit back, relax and enjoy the rhymes. Tickets are $1 per person and can be reserved here.

Nobuntu — Tuesday— $

The Zimbabwean female a cappella quintet, Nobuntu, is performing at the Schaefer Center at 7 p.m. The setlist includes traditional Zimbabwean songs, Afro Jazz and gospel. Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for local residents. Find more information here.

Spring Appalachian Dance Ensemble — Wednesday through Saturday — $

Appalachian State Department of Theatre and Dance is hosting a showcase choreographed and performed by students and faculty. The event starts March 23 at 7 p.m. at the Valborg Theatre. Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for students. Find more information here.

Foghorn Stringband Indoor Concert — Wednesday — $

Foghorn Stringband is hosting free bass, mandolin, guitar and fiddle workshops at 5 p.m.. A concert will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the Jones House inside the Mazie Jones Gallery. The night will include musicians from a variety of genres, styles and backgrounds. The concert costs $20 and is limited to 40 attendees. To reserve a seat, call or email the Jones House at (828) 268-6281 or brandon.holder@townofboone.net. Find more information here.

O’ Brother, Where Art Thou? — Friday — $

The Appalachian Theatre is showing “O Brother, Where Art Thou” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12. All attendees 12 years and older must wear a mask and are required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Find out more information here.

Murder Mystery At The Juice Joint — Saturday — $$

Mystery Hill is hosting an interactive murder mystery dinner. The event costs $49.95 per person and is limited to 25 guests. Purchase tickets here.