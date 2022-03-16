App at a glance: March 13 – 19

App at a glance is The Appalachian’s arts and culture desk’s top picks of events for each week.

International Careers Panel — Tuesday

The Career Development Center is hosting an international career panel where professionals answer all your questions about working abroad. You can find the event in the Career Development Center as well as on Zoom from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Find more information here.

Quinn Recreation Center hosts “Twerk n’ Tone” Workout Class — Thursday

Not quite ready to stop the party after Spring Break? Head to the Quinn Recreation Center for a “Twerk n’ Tone” fitness class from 9:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. This class fuses nightclub-style dance moves with a workout that will get your blood pumping. For more information and to claim a spot, click here.

Dan Tyminski Band at Appalachian Theatre — Friday — $$

The Appalachian Theatre is hosting Grammy Award-winning bluegrass musician Dan Tyminiski. Tyminski performed with an array of artists, including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Kenny Chesney before beginning his solo career. Tickets are $32 and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. In order to attend, you must present either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, as well as photo ID. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

“The Little Prince” at the Schaefer Center — Saturday — $

BalletX, Philadelphia’s traveling contemporary ballet company, will perform “The Little Prince” at the Schaefer Center. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $25 for adults, $20 for faculty and $10 for students. There will also be a 50-minute family matinee showing excerpts from “The Little Prince” starting at 11 a.m on the same day. Tickets for the matinee are $10 for adults and $5 for students K-12. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.