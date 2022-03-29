App at a glance: March 27 – April 2

App at a glance is The Appalachian’s arts and culture desk’s top picks of events for each week.

Harlem Globetrotters World Tour —Wednesday — $$

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Holmes Convocation Center as a part of their Spread Game Tour. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature the team’s basketball “wizardry.” Tickets range from $18 to $60 and can be purchased here.

Local Legends — Thursday — $

Galloway and Elora Dash are performing at Legends as a part of the Appalachian Popular Programming Society’s local music series. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. The event has a $5 admission fee and is 18 and up. ID is required.

Heathers: The Musical — Friday — $

The Appalachian Musical Theatre Club is performing “Heathers: The Musical” at Legends. The show starts at 7 p.m., and there will also be showings Saturday and Sunday. General admission tickets are $12 and student tickets are $7, which can be purchased here.

Global Roots of Appalachian Mountain Dance — Thursday, Friday and Saturday

The Center for Appalachian Studies is presenting a three-day symposium around campus and downtown Boone. The event will include workshops, film screenings, social dances, performances and more highlighting the West African, Afro-Caribbean, Cherokee and Irish roots in Appalachian dance. A tentative schedule for the event can be found here.

Banff Mountain Film Festival — Thursday, Friday and Saturday — $

The Schaefer Center for the Performing Art is hosting the Banff Mountain Film Festival at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. and live music before the screenings. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for everyone else per screening and can be purchased here. The screening schedule can be found here.

