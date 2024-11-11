App at a glance: Nov. 11-17

Monday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day

The High Country chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will conduct the 18th Annual Veterans Day Commemoration at the Boone Mall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Belleville Rendezvous

The Beacon Butcher Bar is hosting Belleville Rendezvous, a multi-instrumental trio featuring a mix of jazz and other music genres to perform from 6-8 p.m. The event is free for guests dining in the restaurant, just go in and grab a seat at the bar or a table.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Rad Reels

Rossmoor Advocates for Diversity created the RAD Reels program, an interactive workshop featuring films that open discussion about timely issues related to inclusion, diversity and equity. The event is from 1-3:30 p.m. at Peacock Hall.

Free Trauma-Relief Sessions

From 3-4 p.m. the Art of Living Foundation is hosting a free trauma-relief session at the Watauga County Library. Proven breathing and meditation techniques that reduce stress, improve sleep and balance emotions will be shared.

To RSVP, email stressrelief@aolrc.org, call 732.692.4783, or visit aolrc.org/traumarelief

Thursday, Nov. 14

Live Music

TApp Room has live music including the bands “Satellite Dog and Friends” “Fern the Band” and “The Regulars.” Music starts at 8 p.m. the price is $10 for 18 and up and $5 for 21 and up.

Friday, Nov. 15

Battle of the Bands Fundraiser

Presented by Pi Sigma Epsilon, the TApp Room is hosting a battle of the bands from 9 p.m. to midnight including the bands “Trout,” “Saturdaze” and “Housecat.” The fundraiser is $5 for 18 and up and 100% of the cover charge from the door goes to the fundraiser.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Jammin’ for the Mountains

Old Barn Winery and Vineyards is hosting Jammin’ for the Mountains, a benefit concert for Ashe County. All ticket proceeds go to nonprofits helping those affected by Hurricane Helene. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event is from noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Grounded MetOpera presentation

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is hosting “Grounded,” a MetOpera ENCORE presentation of two-time Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori’s new opera which grapples with the psychological toll and ethical toll of 21st-century warfare. The event is from 1-3:45 p.m and student tickets are $15.

Live Metal Music