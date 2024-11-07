Categories:

A&C cooking corner: Deep-dish pecan pie

Kelsey Griffith, Reporter
November 7, 2024
A&C cooking corner: Deep-dish pecan pie
Chloe Pound

For the entirety of my life, every one of my favorite family recipes has been sourced from a little black book. Passed down through several generations, the recipes inside range from mac and cheese to chocolate cake, but my attention this fall has been grabbed by my great-grandmother’s deep-dish pecan pie. 

Pecans start growing in late spring and most are ready for harvest by September, with the late bloomers harvested in October, so this is the perfect time to make pecan-inclusive dishes. 

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 55 minutes

Total time: 65 minutes

Servings: 8 slices

Ingredients:

  • 1 deep dish pie crust
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 cup light or dark corn syrup 
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 ½ cup chopped pecans 

 

Steps: 

  1. Preheat oven to 350℉ 
  2. Add eggs, corn syrup, sugar, butter and vanilla into a large bowl. Beat together.
  3. Add chopped pecans and stir together until thoroughly and evenly mixed.
  4. Place the pie crust in a pie dish and wrap the outside of the pie crust with aluminum foil to keep the crust from leaking during baking. 
  5. Carefully pour the beaten mixture into the pie crust. 
  6. Lay aluminum foil across the top of the pie.
  7. Bake for 50-55 minutes.
