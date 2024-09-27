A&C Cooking Corner: 3 no-cook recipes for beginners

For some, cooking recipes can be intimidating and inaccessible to their skill level. These recipes offer a healthy and easy snack, breakfast, lunch or dinner option for those who are trying to learn ways to incorporate more homemade foods into their diet.

This introduction to preparing simple meals requires no cooking or prior knowledge. Each of these recipes are also cost-effective and time efficient if you’re in a rush. With these delicious recipes, you’ll feel more motivated to be your own chef.

Avocado Toast

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Servings: One serving

Ingredients:

1 avocado

Your choice of bread

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Everything bagel seasoning (optional)

Red pepper flakes (optional)

Directions

Start by checking that your avocado is ripe by feeling its level of softness. If it’s too hard, you might have to wait a few more days to make this recipe.

Use your kitchen knife to cut the avocado horizontally in half. To remove the pit safely and without risk, use a spoon to follow its edges. Repeat the same action to separate both avocado halves from their skin and into a bowl.

Once both halves are in the bowl, use a fork to mash them to a paste-like consistency. To maintain freshness and add a citrusy flavor, squeeze lemon juice over the avocado mix. Add in salt and pepper and stir.

Next, place your bread of choice in your toaster. Make sure the settings are adjusted to your liking for the amount of crispiness. Use your fork to spread the avocado onto the toast, then add any remaining seasoning you might like. Two suggested options are everything bagel seasoning and red pepper flakes.

Fresh Caprese Salad

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Servings: One serving

Ingredients:

1 mozzarella ball

About 15 fresh basil leaves

1 tomato

About a 3 teaspoons of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Start by slicing your mozzarella ball into three even slices. If you wish to have thinner slices, be mindful that they will be harder to cut. Slice the tomato in the same amount of slices as you chose for your mozzarella.

Stack one tomato slice on each slice of mozzarella and transfer to a plate.

Pick the basil leaves off of the steams. Use as many leaves on each stack as you would like. Place them on top of the tomato slices.

Drizzle olive oil on each of the stacks. Once you add salt and pepper, enjoy either by hand or by fork and knife.

Honey Butter and Fruit Bagel

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Servings: One serving

Ingredients:

1 Bagel

½ a cup of raspberries

½ a cup of blueberries

4 tablespoons of honey

About 2 tablespoons of butter

Vanilla yogurt to taste

Dash of cinnamon

Directions:

Start by adding as much room-temperature butter as you would like into a mixing dish. Add cinnamon and honey and stir until there are minimal lumps. To keep the spread-like consistency, do not melt the butter.

Toast your bagel until the outside is golden brown, and then spread the honey butter mixture on both sides. Next, spread your vanilla yogurt on top for extra sweetness.

Then arrange your berries on top of the yogurt and finish with an extra drizzle of honey. This recipe is easiest to enjoy with both sides of the bagel kept separate and can be served with a side of additional fruit.