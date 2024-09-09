App at a Glance: Sept. 9-14

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Paint Night at the Turchin Center

Hosted by App State art education majors from 6-8 p.m. in the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, these free weekly workshops are a great way to get into new art forms or hone your craft with some art exercises. Whether you bring a friend or take it solo, this is a fun night to create art together in a judgment-free environment. All experience levels are welcome to sign up here.

Transfer Game Night

For this week’s Transfer Tuesday at 7 p.m., head to the Transfer Student Center in Mountain Laurel Hall to play some games. Whether you’re looking for cards or controllers, this night has something for you. Parking is available at Truist lot after 6 p.m. or you can take AppalCart.

Robert Hamilton Artist Recital

Renowned pianist Robert Hamilton is bringing his talents to Broyhill Music Center at 8 p.m. this Tuesday. This free-admission recital features four distinct works for audiences to enjoy and is an opportunity for students to appreciate the craft of a celebrated instrumentalist.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Career Carnival

This event put on by App State’s Career Development Center has it all: information on upcoming events, useful job tips, networking opportunities and freebies. Stop by Plemmons Student Union from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and take a tour around these tables for the latest on job opportunities in Boone.

Business Casual Fashion Show

Catch this event at 5:30 p.m. in the Parkway Ballroom of the student union to get some inspiration for workplace outfits and support your fellow students as they model. This presentation features tips and tricks for business casual dress, a full-fledged runway show and giveaways from local businesses.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Climate Connection Meeting

If you’re looking for peers who care about the environment or if you have strong emotions surrounding climate change, join Climate Connections for their September meeting at 1 p.m. This conversation is led by faculty members and aims to give students an outlet for their climate-related feelings. A location has not been determined, but interested students can RSVP to receive meeting details.

Best Buddies Popsicle Sale

Stop by Sanford Mall from 3-5 p.m. to get a sweet treat and support Appalachian Best Buddies. Popsicles are $1 each and the money will go towards the organization’s activities for the upcoming year.

Thursday Chill & Chat

Students in recovery and allies of recovery are welcome to drop into Wellness and Prevention Services from 5-7 p.m. for this time to unwind. Whether you’re feeling chatty or just want to enjoy others’ company, this space is accommodating and open to all.

Faculty Recital

This evening of piano and violin music features three of App State’s professors from the Hayes School of Music. The trio will be performing Beethoven’s Sonata No. 9 in A. The performance starts at 8 p.m. in Rosen Concert Hall and admission is free.

Friday, Sept. 13

Meet Margot the Therapy Dog

Catch the App State Counseling Center in Linville Falls — room 226 of the student union — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to meet Margot, one of their therapy dogs. Students can receive information about campus counseling services and meet a new furry friend all in one place.

FSL Flag Football Tournament

The Fraternity and Sorority Life programming board is hosting a flag football tournament at the State Farm Fields from 5-8 p.m. Interested students can form teams of 7 to 14 members and sign up to participate. The event will be just as exciting for those who aren’t playing with free food and giveaways being available for spectators.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Volleyball vs. Wofford