Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: AppalCart Etiquette 101

OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

Letter to the Editor: The Healthy Minds Survey

October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023

App at a glance: Thursday Oct. 5- Wednesday Oct. 11

October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023

What to make of App State football at the halfway point

October 4, 2023

October 4, 2023

App State introduces program to report hate and bias

October 4, 2023

October 4, 2023

People of Boone: App State dance major finds her place

October 4, 2023

October 4, 2023

Emily Dinsmore: A players coach

October 4, 2023

Meg Frantz, Reporter
October 5, 2023
Thursday, Oct. 5

Women in Educational Leadership Symposium 

The eighth annual Women in Educational Leadership Symposium is being held by the Reich College of Education virtually both on Oct. 5-6 from 1-5 p.m. The theme for this year is Building Capacity for Safety and Wellness and will sponsor two keynote speakers and a panel. RVSP via Engage to receive a link to the symposium.

 

Walker Business Connections

For students in the Walker College of Business, there is a career fair in the Holmes Convocation Center from 1-4 p.m. Students can connect with employers and learn more about job and internship opportunities.

 

Friday, Oct. 6

Frightful Finds

The American Marketing Association is providing students the opportunity to sell homemade items, clothes and more. in the Blue Ridge Ballroom of Plemmons Student Union. The event is from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Email mccellantn@appstate.edu to register for a booth.

 

Saturday, Oct. 7

“The Tales of Hoffmann” by Jacques Offenbach

A showing of “Les Contes d’Hoffmann” by Jacques Offenbach, a French comic opera, will take place in the Broyhill Music Building in room 214 at 6 p.m., hosted by the App State Opera Club.

 

Screening of “Coco” 

The Watauga County Public Library is hosting a screening of the film “Coco” in partnership with the Immigrant Justice Coalition. The screening begins at 11:30 a.m. at the library. More information can be found here

 

Sunday, Oct. 8

RA Information Sessions

University Housing will host information sessions at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Doughton Residence Hall Lobby for those interested in being an RA for the 2024-25 school year. 

 

Monday, Oct. 9

Plant Your Roots

Come to the Multicultural Center in Plemmons Student Union room 112 at 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. to decorate pots, re-plant a pot to take home and enjoy refreshments. Students will learn about taking care of both plants and themselves in a fun environment.

 

iArt: Inviting Artisty, Relaxation, and Togetherness

Students can come to the Looking Glass Gallery at 7 p.m. to relax and draw, paint and join in conversation. The event is hosted by the Art Management Organization and Looking Glass Gallery. All materials will be provided and no previous experience is necessary.

 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Guest speaker Erick Cedeño

The Recreation Management Association is hosting Erick Cedeño, who is known as “The Bicycle Nomad,” to share his story about the Buffalo Soldiers expedition. The talk and meet-and-greet will be at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. in the Parkway Ballroom in Plemmons Student Union.

 

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Zero Waste Sorting event

Students interested in volunteering for the Zero Waste Sorting event, which will take place at Kidd Brewer Stadium at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., can learn more about sustainability while also helping clean up the stadium after the App State vs. Coastal Carolina game. Sign the form to volunteer.

Leave a Comment
Meg Frantz, Reporter
Meg Frantz (she/her) is a freshman creative writing major from Charlotte, NC. This is her first year writing for The Appalachian.
