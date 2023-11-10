App State alum contributes donation towards athletics fund

App State alum Tommy Sofield and his family donated a sizable gift towards App State Athletics Wednesday, specifically towards athletic facilities improvements.

“Appalachian State University means the world to my family and me,” Sofield said. “We are committed to the success of Mountaineer student-athletes on and off the field and carrying on the tradition of championships and a world class experience.”

Sofield, class of 1976, played football for the Black and Gold and was a captain for the 1975 team. Since graduating from App State, Sofield has been a real estate developer and businessman.

“We thank Tommy and the entire Sofield family for their generosity throughout the years,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “From his time as a student-athlete to supporting his alma mater as an alumnus, Tommy’s commitment to the success of App State Athletics is unparalleled.”

The donation will help to fund a new indoor football practice facility replacing the current Sofield Family Practice Facility, which opened in 2007. It currently features a full athletic training room, storage and offices.

The school also plans to include the construction of a fieldhouse, softball field, indoor and outdoor tennis courts at the Appalachian 105 facility.

“App State has long been the beneficiary of the generosity of the Sofield family,” said Chancellor Sheri Everts. “Tommy distinguished himself among his peers as a leader when he came to App State, starting a small business that employed other students while playing football and carrying a full-time class load. Since his graduation in 1976, he has become a pillar of the App State community, well known for his kindness and generosity, as well as his business acumen.”

With the donation, App State has raised $41 million towards the $100 million goal for the All for App initiative. Its purpose is to support and invest in the future of App State Athletics.

“This additional lead gift will continue to foster our Mountaineers’ competitive drive to excel in their sports as well as in the classroom, and will contribute to the recruitment, growth and development of future student-athletes for many years to come,” Everts said.