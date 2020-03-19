App State announces changes to paid administration leave, campus parking

UNC System Interim President William Roper authorized paid administrative leave for university employees, which includes temporary and student employees, for certain COVID-19 related absences. This is in effect from March 16 to March 31.

Student employees will receive paid administration leave based on their average hours worked per week during the month of February 2020.

Those student temporary and student employees will receive paid administration leave if they meet the following criteria:

They are not directed to report to work on campus, they cannot telework because their job duties cannot be performed remotely, and there is no reasonable alternate telework available.

They cannot work because they have childcare or eldercare needs due to COVID-19-related school, childcare, eldercare or other facility closures.

They are sick specifically with symptoms of a cold, flu or COVID-19, or are caring for someone with these specific symptoms.

For regular university employees paid on a monthly payroll who miss work time for any of these reasons will code the missed time as “Emergency Leave” using their regular payroll time/leave reporting processes through March 16-31.

Managers are asked to give special consideration to employees who are determined high risk for COVID-`9 infection and whose who are caregivers for someone who is at high rest when determining adjustments to departmental staffing levels due to reductions in campus activity.

App State also announced new parking restrictions effective immediately. Any faculty, staff or student who has a parking permit can park at surface lot on App State’s campus. This means if someone has a State Farm parking pass, they can park in the Rivers Street parking deck or somewhere else on campus.

Loading zones, reserved spaces and ADA parking is still restricted.

The university also announced all Academic Affairs units will remain operational as the university shifts to alternative service methods for course delivery.