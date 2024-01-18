The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
The Kill-Chill facility opening in Boone will be built on two acres of county-owned land off Landfill Road, near the Watauga County Recycling Center.

‘It’s a true need’: Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

2
Men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns calls out to his team in a game versus Georgia State Feb. 12, 2022.

Dustin Kerns adds to his App State legacy

3
Former App State guard Adrian Delph drives baseline against Georgia Southern Feb. 10, 2022. Delph averaged 17.7 points per game in his last season for the Mountaineers.

Mountaineer uniforms through the years

4
On Jan. 11, 2024, the original Mast General Store stands in Valle Crucis. The original store has been a trademark of this location and an important aspect of the community. Since its opening, this Mast store has offered shelter during storms, a wood stove to play games by, and $0.50 coffee. Photo by Emily Simpson.

Boone history: Mast General Store

5
Junior running back Anderson Castle breaks through a tackle against James Madison Nov. 18, 2023.

Just keep digging: App State’s 2023 football season review

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineers women’s basketball rebounds with 73-63 home victory

Mountaineers women’s basketball rebounds with 73-63 home victory

January 19, 2024

App State basketball secures 76-68 win over Panthers

App State basketball secures 76-68 win over Panthers

January 18, 2024

Books and bops: Top books and music of 2023

Books and bops: Top books and music of 2023

January 18, 2024

A few ‘Juicy Tid-Bits’ about The Appalachian past and present

A few ‘Juicy Tid-Bits’ about The Appalachian past and present

January 18, 2024

Sandworms, civil war and sci-fi spectacle: 2024 spring movie preview

Sandworms, civil war and sci-fi spectacle: 2024 spring movie preview

January 18, 2024

Letter from the editor: An Appalachian anniversary

Letter from the editor: An Appalachian anniversary

January 18, 2024

App State basketball secures 76-68 win over Panthers

Avin Patel, Reporter
January 18, 2024
Junior+forward+TreVon+Spillers+slam+dunks+the+ball+for+two+points.+Spiller+scored+23+points+and+13+rebounds+on+Wednesday+nights+game.
Max Sanborn
Junior forward Tre’Von Spillers slam dunks the ball for two points. Spiller scored 23 points and 13 rebounds on Wednesday night’s game.

App State men’s basketball returned to the Holmes Convocation Center after a four-game road trip Wednesday night as they defeated Georgia State 76-68.

“We try to be the most physical team,” said head coach Dustin Kerns. “We feel like if we play as hard as we can and as physical as we can, then we can wear down teams.”

The Mountaineers showed their physicality, totalling seven blocks with sophomore forward Justin Abson getting three blocks on his own. The Black and Gold rank third in the country in blocks per game.

App State was led by junior forward Tre’Von Spillers, who tied his season-high with 23 points along with another season-high of 13 rebounds. 

Junior guard Myles Tate provided a spark off the bench, scoring 15 points along with six assists and six rebounds. 

Junior guard Terence Harcum takes a jumpshot agaist Georgia State’s Toneari Lane Jan. 17, 2024. Harcum had eight points and two rebounds in App State’s 76-68 win.

The Black and Gold never trailed in the game as their defense held Georgia State to just 1/8 from three in the first half. App State went on a 7-0 run with four minutes remaining in the first half, helping them to a nine point lead going into halftime.

Georgia State came into the second half with more offensive intensity. They went 9/20 from three, which allowed them to tie the game at 53 with nine minutes remaining. Spillers scored 10 points in the last nine minutes to help the Black and Gold get out to a four-point lead with a minute remaining.

“We try to get as many stops as we can,” Tate said. “The offense is going to come cause we’ve got good players that can make good plays.”

Tate hit four clutch free throws to ice the game late against the Panthers. The win against Georgia State is the Mountaineers first game out of a four-game home stretch. 

“It means a lot that we have a lot of supporters. It means we’re being held to a higher standard, so it means we have to bring a lot of intensity to every home game,” Spillers said when asked about fan attendance.

The Black and Gold improved to 5-1 in conference play, and 14-4 overall. This is their best start to a season since 1988 when Tom Apke was head coach. 

App State returns to action Saturday, as they will face Coastal Carolina in Boone. The game will tip-off at 4:30 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$755
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Avin Patel, Reporter
Avin Patel is a sophomore finance and banking major. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Max Sanborn, Photographer
Max Sanborn (he/him) is a sophomore Commercial Photography Major, from Indian trail, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$755
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *