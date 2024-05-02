The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

1
May 1, 2024

May 1, 2024

May 1, 2024

May 1, 2024

May 1, 2024

Letter to the Editor: Public education is at stake this year

Conor Goodwin
May 1, 2024
As a proud alumnus of Wake County Public Schools, among the nation’s premier public school systems, I cannot understate how much a quality public education has shaped me. My public education taught me many important things that will stick with me for life.

Great teachers can change students’ lives for the better. During our formative years, we interact with teachers every day so long as school is in. It’s not surprising that when asked what they want to be when they grow up, many children say they want to be teachers. Despite this, North Carolina faced a shortage of 3,500 teachers last year.

So why is this? Our leaders don’t respect our educators enough. North Carolina is 46th in the nation for starting teacher pay at just $37,000 a year. If we aren’t paying teachers a living wage, many of whom are paying off student debt, why would we expect the profession to grow?

This is made worse by the fact that an anti-education agenda continues to advance in our state. From voucher programs that threaten rural schools, to Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson calling teachers “wicked people,” it’s clear that who we elect this year has never been more important. 

This Teacher Appreciation Week, I recognize the teachers who’ve shaped my life. In November, we must keep that energy and elect candidates who will ensure our teachers get the respect they deserve. That’s why I’m voting for Josh Stein for governor, and I hope you will too.

 
