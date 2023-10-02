The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

2
OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

3
OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

4
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar dances in the end zone after a touchdown Sept. 16.

5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle

5
The App State defense celebrates after denying a ECU possession Sept.16.

Mountaineers travel to Wyoming for showdown at 7,000 feet

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Local brothers ‘simple’ solution: Ending plastic waste

Local brothers ‘simple’ solution: Ending plastic waste

October 2, 2023

Rastacoustic rocks Boone Saloon with roots reggae sound

October 2, 2023

Hobby turned hustle: Morganton chainsaw artist

Hobby turned hustle: Morganton chainsaw artist

October 2, 2023

App State field hockey knocks off Central Michigan and Lindenwood

App State field hockey knocks off Central Michigan and Lindenwood

October 2, 2023

OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

October 2, 2023

North Wilkesboro Speedway hosts first Whelen Modified Tour event

North Wilkesboro Speedway hosts first Whelen Modified Tour event

October 2, 2023

App State field hockey knocks off Central Michigan and Lindenwood

Fran Murphy, Reporter
October 2, 2023
Sophomore+forward+Hadley+Kuzmicky+battles+with+a+Tar+Heel+defender+for+possession+Sept.+24.
Courtesy of Andy McLean, App State Athletics
Sophomore forward Hadley Kuzmicky battles with a Tar Heel defender for possession Sept. 24.

The Mountaineers traveled to Mount Pleasant Friday defeating Central Michigan 3-1. 

App State couldn’t find an offensive rhythm throughout the first half as they were unable to find a goal and entered the third quarter trailing the Chippewas 1-0. 

The Black and Gold found a spark early in the second half as sophomore forward Bridget Donovan took a feed from freshman midfielder Florine Koopman off of a penalty corner, finding the back of the cage to tie the game at 1-1 in the 32nd minute. 

“I was really happy that the team was able to earn a corner and start the second half on a good note,” Donovan said. “Momentum really shifted to start the half and I am thankful that I was in the right place to score. I’m very happy we got the win today.”

The Mountaineers continued to find scoring opportunities early in the second half, surpassing their first half total of nine shots with 11 in the third quarter alone.

Sophomore midfielder Lise Boekaar gave App State a 2-1 lead early in the fourth quarter by notching her first goal of the season in the 45th minute. The Mountaineers added to their lead with a goal in the 48th minute off of a connection from Donovan to freshman midfielder Noa Ginjaume Matas. The goal was Ginjaume Matas’ first of her career, and made her the sixth Mountaineer to reach said milestone this season. 

“It was a bit emotional for me with it being my first goal at App State,” Ginjaume Matas said. “As a team, we had more shots and more corners than them, so me being able to capitalize on the team’s successes is special to me.”

The assists from Koopman and Donovan extended the Mountaineers MAC leading assist tally to 21.

After conceding a first quarter goal, the Black and Gold did not allow Central Michigan to put up a single shot for the remainder of the game. App State won the game 3-1 and improved to 6-4 on the season.

The Mountaineers stayed in Mount Pleasant Saturday, defeating Lindenwood 3-1 in a neutral site game. This was the second ever contest between the two teams, with App State picking up the win 4-1 in their initial matchup last season.

App State took an early 1-0 lead as Koopman picked up her third goal of the season off of a penalty corner. 

“I’m proud of the way we played this weekend,” Koopman said. “The defense was great, and we were able to turn our defense into offense all game. It was a great team effort both yesterday and today.” 

Boekaar added a goal early in the second quarter, and Ginjaume Matas gave the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead with a goal of her own in the fourth.   

“It was important for us to have play good this weekend after losing two last week, and we did that with the two wins,” Ginjaume Matas said. “I hope to continue putting more goals on cage and helping my team win any way I can.”

Lindenwood found a goal in the fourth quarter. The Mountaineers generated numerous scoring chances throughout the game, totaling 23 shots and holding the Lions to 12. 

App State graduate student and goalkeeper Addie Clark picked up four saves in the game, and only allowed two goals over the weekend road trip. The Mountaineers secured the 3-1 victory and improved their record to 7-4. 

The Black and Gold return to Boone Friday for a matchup with Kent State at 3 p.m.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Field Hockey
Junior foward Charlotte Bosma brings the ball up the field against the Redhawks Sept. 22.
Mountaineers suffer defeats to Redhawks and Tar Heels
Senior midfielder Grace Ball advances the ball against the Knights Sept. 15.
Mountaineer field hockey knocks off Bellarmine
Junior forward Charlotte Bosma looks to gain possession of the ball against No.17 Wake Forest Sept. 10.
App State falls to No.17 Wake Forest after outlasting JMU
Freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter guides the ball past the Davidson defense Sept. 3.
Mountaineers rebound with late goal against Wildcats
Sophomore forward Bridget Donovan looks to receive the pass from a teammate against Georgetown Aug. 27, 2023.
Field hockey starts season 2-0 after win against Georgetown
Senior linebacker Jordan Fehr and redshirt freshman outside linebacker Nick Hampton jump to block a field goal on the final play of the game to seal the 34-31 victory for the Mountaineers
Class of 2023: Top 10 sporting moments
More in Sports
Cars get lined up for the start of the race at North Wilkesboro Speedway Sept.30.
North Wilkesboro Speedway hosts first Whelen Modified Tour event
Sophomore middle blocker Maya Witerhoff goes up for a slam against James Madison Sept. 23.
App State volleyball nets two losses in weekend double header
Junior running back Nate Noel breaks away from a Warhawk defender Sept. 30.
Mountaineers survive shootout against ULM 41-40
Senior forward Izzi Wood brings the ball up the field against Georgia Southern Sept.29.
Mountaineer defense holds strong in win over Georgia Southern
Redshirt sophomore safety Jordan Favors and redshirt senior defensive back Tyrek Funderburk (right) celebrate after a play against Gardner-Webb Sept.2.
App State begins Sun Belt play at ULM
Three cars drive the North Wilkesboro Speedway as construction takes place outside the track.
All-Star Race returning to North Wilkesboro in 2024
About the Contributor
Fran Murphy, Reporter
Fran Murphy (he/him) is a junior digital journalism major, english minor, from Asheville, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *