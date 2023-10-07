The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

2
OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

3
Junior wide receiver Christian Horn heads up field on a route against ECU Sept. 16, 2023.

What to make of App State football at the halfway point

4
OPINION: AppalCart Etiquette 101

OPINION: AppalCart Etiquette 101

5
OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
App State set to write another chapter in Coastal Carolina rivalry

App State set to write another chapter in Coastal Carolina rivalry

October 7, 2023

Mountaineers drop first Sun Belt match against South Alabama

Mountaineers drop first Sun Belt match against South Alabama

October 6, 2023

Letter to the Editor: The Healthy Minds Survey

Letter to the Editor: The Healthy Minds Survey

October 5, 2023

App at a glance: Thursday Oct. 5- Wednesday Oct. 11

App at a glance: Thursday Oct. 5- Wednesday Oct. 11

October 5, 2023

What to make of App State football at the halfway point

What to make of App State football at the halfway point

October 4, 2023

App State introduces program to report hate and bias

App State introduces program to report hate and bias

October 4, 2023

App State set to write another chapter in Coastal Carolina rivalry

Spence Smithback, Reporter
October 7, 2023
Former+App+State+running+back+Cam+Peoples+breaks+free+from+a+Chanticleer+defender+Oct.+20%2C+2021.+The+Mountaineers+upset+then+No.14+Coastal+Carolina+30-27.
Samuel Cooke
Former App State running back Cam Peoples breaks free from a Chanticleer defender Oct. 20, 2021. The Mountaineers upset then No.14 Coastal Carolina 30-27.

The Mountaineers welcome Coastal Carolina back to Kidd-Brewer Stadium Tuesday night to resume a rivalry that has consistently produced thrillers. 

“We look forward to hosting Coastal Carolina here at The Rock on national TV,” said head coach Shawn Clark. “We’ve always had great support from the students and our fans, and we expect the same thing on Tuesday night.”

The last time the Mountaineers and Chanticleers met in Boone two years ago, it was another midweek nationally-televised contest. A 24-yard walk-off field goal from former App State kicker Chandler Staton sealed a three-point victory over then 14th-ranked Coastal Carolina

App State is in the middle of a 10-day gap between games after their slim victory over ULM Sept. 30. Clark is hopeful the team can use the break as a reset prior to their first divisional game of the season. 

“We didn’t play our best, we have a lot of things to get corrected with a little bit of time this week and a midweek game Tuesday night,” Clark said.

Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar has shown his ability to make outstanding plays through his first five games with the Mountaineers. A 44-yard drive with 24 seconds and no timeouts to work with put the Black and Gold in position to beat ULM, and proved Aguilar is capable of leading the offense down the field in crucial late-game situations. Moving forward, Clark said the goal is to limit interceptions in hopes of avoiding those critical scenarios altogether.

“We gave up four turnovers on offense. You can’t do that and be successful,” Clark said. “Our offense moved the football, but you can’t turn the football over and have a chance to win. If you look at it statistically, we should have never even been close in that football game.”

Much of the credit for keeping App State in contention goes to running back Nate Noel. The junior from Miami is in the midst of a career season, averaging 130.2 rushing yards per game. A sixth-straight 100-yard effort from Noel would be invaluable towards lifting the Mountaineers to 4-2 on the year.

It was a chaotic offseason for the Chanticleers, with both their head coach and starting quarterback positions in limbo. Following a 9-4 season in 2022, former Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell vacated the program to take the head coaching job at Liberty and was replaced by NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck. 

Just days after Chadwell announced his departure on Dec. 4, quarterback Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal and began speaking with other teams. However, McCall pulled out of the portal less than a month later and confirmed his return to Coastal Carolina for his redshirt senior season. 

The Chanticleers’ first season under Beck has not gone entirely to plan, with the team beginning conference play with back-to-back losses against Georgia State and Georgia Southern. The team will be coming to Boone desperate for a win to remain in contention for the Sun Belt Conference Championship. 

Many of Coastal Carolina’s shortcomings can be attributed to mistakes from McCall. Four interceptions against Georgia Southern spelled doom for the Chanticleers, even with 465 yards of total offense. The run game has not been a problem, with running back Braydon Bennett putting up a season-high 114 rushing yards in 15 carries against the Eagles. 

As for injury updates, Clark said junior defensive end Montez Kelley returned to practice Monday after sitting out the ULM game, while redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Burger remains day-to-day. 

Kickoff for Tuesday night is slated for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Football
Junior wide receiver Christian Horn heads up field on a route against ECU Sept. 16, 2023.
What to make of App State football at the halfway point
Redshirt junior wide receiver Milan Tucker gets into the end zone against East Carolina Sept. 16, 2023.
5 takeaways: App State survives against ULM
Junior running back Nate Noel breaks away from a Warhawk defender Sept. 30.
Mountaineers survive shootout against ULM 41-40
Redshirt sophomore safety Jordan Favors and redshirt senior defensive back Tyrek Funderburk (right) celebrate after a play against Gardner-Webb Sept.2.
App State begins Sun Belt play at ULM
Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts battles for possession against Wyoming Sept. 23.
5 takeaways from App State vs. Wyoming
Redshirt senior linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. sacks Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley Sept. 23. The Mountaineer defense gave up only 31 passing yards in the loss.
Late game woes cost Mountaineers against Cowboys
More in Sports
Graduate student goalkeeper Kerry Eagleton prepares to kick the ball upfield against James Madison Sept. 24,2023.
Mountaineers drop first Sun Belt match against South Alabama
App State Field Hockey head coach Emily Dinsmore speaks to her team against Liberty Aug. 18, 2023.
Emily Dinsmore: A players' coach
Sophomore forward Hadley Kuzmicky battles with a Tar Heel defender for possession Sept. 24.
App State field hockey knocks off Central Michigan and Lindenwood
Cars get lined up for the start of the race at North Wilkesboro Speedway Sept. 30, 2023.
North Wilkesboro Speedway hosts first Whelen Modified Tour event
Sophomore middle blocker Maya Witerhoff goes up for a slam against James Madison Sept. 23.
App State volleyball nets two losses in weekend double header
Senior forward Izzi Wood brings the ball up the field against Georgia Southern Sept.29.
Mountaineer defense holds strong in win over Georgia Southern
More in Uncategorized
Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.
Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller
Ashlynn Caudill, a first-year App State Hickory student, speaks to the crowd at the opening ceremony. (Courtesy of Chase Reynolds)
App State Hickory Campus celebrates first day of classes
Sushi Chef Jesse Maltby creates a unique sushi roll while streaming live on CoBo’s TikTok account. CoBo is located at 161 Howard St.
Best of Boone 2023: Best of Food
The west side residence halls hold new renovations and easy access to Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Best of Boone 2023: Best of App State Campus Life
Students pass through the lobby of the library.
Belk Library through a day's light
Letter to the Editor: It is all women
Letter to the Editor: It is all women
About the Contributors
Spence Smithback, Reporter
Spence Smithback (he/him) is a junior journalism major, geography minor, from Jamestown, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Samuel Cooke, Photojournalist
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *