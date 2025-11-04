The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
App State volleyball falls to Georgia State over weekend

Ella Smith
November 3, 2025
Natalie Lanpher
The App State volleyball team lines up for the national anthem before the Georgia State game at the Holmes Convocation Center on Oct. 31.

App State volleyball hosted Georgia State University at the Holmes Convocation Center this weekend, losing 2-3 Friday and 1-3 Saturday.

On Friday, the Mountaineers started the first set with a 6-0 lead. Following a 21-all tie, the teams battled through 8 ties until the Panthers took advantage of a Mountaineer attack error. Georgia State won the set 31-29. 

Sophomore outside hitter Bella Hutchens jumps into her serve at the App State vs. Georgia State game at the Holmes Convocation Center on Oct. 31.

The second set ended in a 25-23 Georgia State win.

App State responded in the following set with a dominant performance. In the third set, the Mountaineers were tied 13-all. Following multiple errors from the Panthers, App State held the lead for the rest of the set, winning 25-19. 

The fourth set was another victory for the Black and Gold. Sophomore outside hitter Bella Hutchens played an impressive set, totaling 7 kills and contributing to App State’s 25-15 victory in the set.

The deciding set began with a 5-all tie. Following multiple App State errors, Georgia State went on a 5-0 run. Despite efforts from the Mountaineers, they couldn’t close the gap and the Panthers clinched the first match 15-13.

On Saturday, App State lost 1-3. The first set was a close game with 8 ties throughout. Following a 22-all tie, the Black and Gold won 25-22.

Georgia State brought the intensity in the second set, starting off with a 7-0 lead. Though App State managed to shorten the gap to 13-11, the Panthers took the set 25-16.

The third set was a 28-26 Georgia State win.

The final set was a close game. The Panthers started off winning 8-3, until the Mountaineers fought their way to an 11-all tie. Georgia State held a lead for the remainder of the game and won 25-18.

App State will travel to Marshall University and play Thursday at 1 p.m. and Friday at 4 p.m. The games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Ella Smith
Ella Smith is a freshman sociology major from Morrisville, North Carolina. This is her first year writing for the Appalachian.
