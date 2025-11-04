App State volleyball falls to Georgia State over weekend

App State volleyball hosted Georgia State University at the Holmes Convocation Center this weekend, losing 2-3 Friday and 1-3 Saturday.

On Friday, the Mountaineers started the first set with a 6-0 lead. Following a 21-all tie, the teams battled through 8 ties until the Panthers took advantage of a Mountaineer attack error. Georgia State won the set 31-29.

The second set ended in a 25-23 Georgia State win.

App State responded in the following set with a dominant performance. In the third set, the Mountaineers were tied 13-all. Following multiple errors from the Panthers, App State held the lead for the rest of the set, winning 25-19.

The fourth set was another victory for the Black and Gold. Sophomore outside hitter Bella Hutchens played an impressive set, totaling 7 kills and contributing to App State’s 25-15 victory in the set.

The deciding set began with a 5-all tie. Following multiple App State errors, Georgia State went on a 5-0 run. Despite efforts from the Mountaineers, they couldn’t close the gap and the Panthers clinched the first match 15-13.

On Saturday, App State lost 1-3. The first set was a close game with 8 ties throughout. Following a 22-all tie, the Black and Gold won 25-22.

Georgia State brought the intensity in the second set, starting off with a 7-0 lead. Though App State managed to shorten the gap to 13-11, the Panthers took the set 25-16.

The third set was a 28-26 Georgia State win.

The final set was a close game. The Panthers started off winning 8-3, until the Mountaineers fought their way to an 11-all tie. Georgia State held a lead for the remainder of the game and won 25-18.