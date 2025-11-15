The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State women’s basketball gets clawed by Davidson 74-55

Tess McNally, Associate Sports Editor
November 15, 2025
Junior guard Daisia Mitchell crossing opponents against Davidson on Nov 12 at Holmes Convocation Center.
Sam Baechli
Junior guard Daisia Mitchell crossing opponents against Davidson on Nov 12 at Holmes Convocation Center.

App State women’s basketball had its third consecutive home game, facing the Davidson College Wildcats. The Black and Gold went into the contest with an unbeaten 2-0 record. Their streak was spoiled Wednesday night by a loss of 74-55. 

Junior guard Daisia Mitchell started the game off with a hard-fought layup, putting the Mountaineers on the board with just a minute played. 

A scoreless three minutes for App State allowed the Wildcats to launch on an 11-0 run, which seemed to shake the Mountaineer offense. 

Graduate student guard Jada Burton was able to make use of the  sporadic Wildcat defense and made a wide-open layup to get the team back on its feet. 

Senior forward Elena Pericic scored her 1,000th career point on a layup with just over two minutes left in the quarter. 

Junior guard Daisia Mitchell shooting the ball against Davidson on Nov 12 at the Holmes Convocation Center.
(Sam Baechli)

Mitchell and senior guard Emma Smith led the pack with 4 points each, coming off of an intense 10 minutes of play. 

The Mountaineers saw little action five minutes into the second quarter with a steady score of 24-16. 

Smith was fouled twice in 30 seconds, giving the Mountaineers an advantage from the stripe. Smith shot 100% from the free-throw line in the first half. App State fell behind 28-35. 

App State had yet to make a three-pointer off of five attempts in the half. 

Pericic got the layup to go and made the first three-pointer of the game just two minutes into the third quarter. 

After what appeared to be a regrouped defense, App State slipped up on a few opportunities, leaving the score at 47-39 with less than five minutes left in the third quarter. 

Back-to-back fouls on the Mountaineers gave the Wildcats a few extra chances at the line, extending the lead to 52-41 with over three minutes left in the quarter. 

The fourth quarter was a similar story for the Mountaineers as they remained scoreless for the first two minutes, but a floater from Pericic found its way in giving the Black and Gold their first points of the final quarter. 

Graduate student guard Jada Burton reaches to shoot against Davidson on Nov 12 at the Holmes Convocation Center. (Sam Baechli)

App State could not shake the Wildcats as their deficit increased to 64-50 with a little under five minutes left in the quarter. 

 The Mountaineers ended the night losing 74-55. 

“The discipline that it takes to defend a team like Davidson, when you watch them on film, they leave their feet and they do a lot of double teams at the paint,” head coach Alaura Sharp said in the postgame press conference.

Despite the loss, Pericic had a decorated night with 13 points, a block and a steal while shooting 100% from the stripe. 

Smith was a powerhouse, leading the team with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. 

“I thought she played with tremendous toughness and great effort and really showed that she can handle that kind of pressure for 37 minutes,” Sharp said.

App State will stay at home to face off against the Wofford College Terriers at 2 p.m. Sunday. The game will be live-streamed on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$596
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Tess McNally
Tess McNally, Associate Sports Editor
Tess McNally (she/her) is a senior journalism major from Waxhaw, North Carolina. This is her third year writing for The Appalachian.
Sam Baechli
Sam Baechli, Photojournalist
Sam Baechli (she/her) is a junior Interior Design major from Annapolis, MD. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$596
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal