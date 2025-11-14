The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Mountaineer men’s basketball lose by a nutty 22 points to Buckeyes

Max Schwanz, Sports Editor
November 13, 2025
Rian Hughes

App State basketball traveled to Columbus, Ohio for a matchup against Ohio State University, who sits at fifth in the Big Ten conference, Tuesday. Foul trouble and Buckeye scoring runs led to a 75-53 Mountaineer loss. 

Graduate student guard Kasen Jennings opened the scoring for the Mountaineers with a mid-range jump shot and a 3-pointer, giving them an early 5-2 lead. 

Redshirt sophomore center Luke Wilson got involved with a layup and picked up the foul. Graduate student guard Jalen Tot followed with a 3-pointer, extending the lead to 10-2. 

Redshirt freshman forward Andrin Njock made his first 3 of the season. A few possessions later he made another one, making the lead 22-10 with just over eight minutes left in the half. However, this was the last comfortable moment for the Mountaineers. 

A series of free throws for the Buckeyes made the score 25-19. Ohio State kept the momentum going with a 15-0 run, ending the half with a 30-25 lead. 

The Black and Gold struggled with foul trouble in the first half, allowing the Buckeyes to score 12 points from the stripe. 

The Mountaineers outshot Ohio State, shooting 33% to the Buckeyes 28% from the field. However, they did not score for the final five minutes of the half.

Wilson broke the drought with a dunk for App State’s first points of the second half. 

After pulling the game within 4 points, Ohio State went on an 8-0 run to stretch their lead to 41-29. 

Sophomore forward Michael Marcus Jr. ended the run with a 3-pointer for his first basket of the game.

The Buckeyes answered with a 15-0 run, making the score 57-32. 

Jennings finally ended the drive with a 3-pointer, for the Black and Gold’s first points in seven minutes. 

The Mountaineers were able to string some points together off a Jennings layup and a Wilson dunk. 

The Black and Gold ended the game by scoring 12 points to the Buckeyes’ 14. However, the deficit was insurmountable. 

The Buckeyes stepped it up in the second half, shooting 54% from the field. The fouls continued in the second half as the Buckeyes shot 19 free throws to the Mountaineers’ 2. 

Jennings led App State with 12 points in the contest. 

The Mountaineers will look to bounce back against Dartmouth College on Sunday. Tipoff is slated for noon and will be streamed on ESPN+.

