The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Defensive coordinator Scot Sloan calls out to his players against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2. Sloan will return for his second season in 2024.

App State football coaching changes for 2024 season

2
Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts rushes up the field against Georgia Southern Nov. 25. Roberts averaged 5.7 rushing yards per attempt on 123 attempts in the 2023 season.

Kanye Roberts takes the next step toward college stardom

3
Senior guard Faith Alston drives past an Eagle defender Jan. 20. Alston is averaging a team-high 18.5 points per game this season.

Mountaineers women’s basketball loses third straight to Marshall

4
The new ‘125th Anniversary’ sign sits on top of the App State welcome sign Jan. 15, 2024. App State announced class operations would go online after 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 and would be fully online on the 17th as well.

How App State responds to winter weather storms

5
OPINION: App State needs to improve

OPINION: App State needs to improve

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
App State wrestling secures convincing 32-7 win over VMI

App State wrestling secures convincing 32-7 win over VMI

February 5, 2024

Blocking out the competition, Justin Abson’s rise to the top

Blocking out the competition, Justin Abson’s rise to the top

February 5, 2024

OPINION: Campus kiosks are not an improvement

OPINION: Campus kiosks are not an improvement

February 5, 2024

Mountaineers end three game losing streak with win over Chanticleers

Mountaineers end three game losing streak with win over Chanticleers

February 4, 2024

Late heroics by Gregory seal Mountaineers comeback victory

Late heroics by Gregory seal Mountaineers comeback victory

February 4, 2024

Internship expo, tips and tricks for finding an internship

Internship expo, tips and tricks for finding an internship

February 3, 2024

App State wrestling secures convincing 32-7 win over VMI

Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
February 5, 2024
Freshman+Thomas+Brooker+wrestles+VMIs+Toby+Schoffstall+in+the+184-pound+match.+
Sam Fleming
Freshman Thomas Brooker wrestles VMI’s Toby Schoffstall in the 184-pound match.

App State rebounded Sunday against VMI with a 32-7 victory in Varsity Gym that included winning eight of 10 dual matches.

“It wasn’t as crisp and clean as I would’ve liked it,” said head coach JohnMark Bentley. “Sometimes it’s about getting a win.”

The Mountaineers won their first four matches, taking a 16-0 advantage over the Keydets. 

To begin, 141-pound redshirt junior Ike Byers defeated Patrick Jordon with a 2-1 decision in the Tiebreaker-1 overtime period. Byers’ third career dual victory included an escape after 15 seconds and a 30 second ride into the next period to break the tie. 

At 149-pounds, redshirt senior Cody Bond won a 6-3 decision over Ryan Vigil. Bond took advantage of two reversals and almost four minutes of riding time to give the Black and Gold a 6-0 lead.

The next two matches ended in tech falls as 157-pound junior Tommy Askey and 165-pound junior Will Miller defeated their opponents with less than 90 seconds remaining in the second period. 

“Both of them wrestled with a lot of energy,” Bentley said.

VMI won their first match of the day when Braxton Lewis defeated 174-pound freshman Logan Eller in a 13-0 major decision.

App State responded by winning the next four matches to take a 32-4 lead. 

Freshman Tomas Brooker at 184-pounds bested Toby Schoffstall in a 8-1 decision. Two takedowns in the closing seconds of the first and third period from Brooker sealed the match. 

Sophomore 197-pound Carson Floyd defeated Josh Evans by fall with 1:44 remaining in the first period.

Heavyweight senior Jacob Sartorio overcame a 7-0 deficit against Tyler Mousaw to win a 16-14 decision. 

The Mountaineers final victory came when 125-pound junior Chad Bellis totaled four takedowns against Tony Burke in a 14-2 major decision. 

Down 32-4, the Keydets won again in Sunday’s final match as Dyson Dunham defeated 133-pound redshirt freshman Noah Luna in a 9-5 decision to score three points.

With the Black and Gold’s 32-7 victory, their overall record improves to 5-3 and 2-1 in the SoCon. 

App State will go on the road to face off against Chattanooga Sunday at 2 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
Chance Chamberlain (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Sam Fleming, Photographer
Sam Fleming (he/him) is a freshman Environmental Science Major, Computer Information Systems minor, from Greensboro, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *