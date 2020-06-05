Campus Dining and Hatchet Coffee to expand their partnership to all campus dining locations

Local coffee roastery Hatchet Coffee is the exclusive roasted coffee bean provider for all campus dining locations starting in the fall, Campus Dining announced Monday.

As a part of this extension, Campus Dining will invest in new drink recipes and Hatchet’s signature Nitro Brew. Hatchet Coffee will also train Campus Dining baristas to “provide the highest quality coffee experience to customers.”

According to the announcement, Hatchet Coffee owner Jemery Bollman said, “we are most looking forward to getting involved and building new relationships.”

The partnership extension will also include new opportunities in classrooms and allow students to learn more about the life cycle of coffee beans. This programming will be provided at Crossroads coffee shop in the Plemmons Student Union.

Campus Dining has served Hatchet Coffee at the Rise Market + Bakery located in the Leon Levine Hall of Health Services, and at Park Place by the Pond located in Trivette Hall, since the partnership’s establishment in the fall of 2018.

The partnership is part of Campus Dining’s efforts to support local businesses and provide “high-quality coffee with a unique experience” to the community.

“We can’t wait to share our passion and engage with students, faculty and staff,” Bollman said.