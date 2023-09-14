The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

2
Head coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers onto the field in their conference matchup against Louisiana Oct. 12, 2021. Clark enters his fourth full season as head coach.

Mountaineers prepare for season opener against Gardner-Webb

3
Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.

Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller

4
Senior defender Mumu Guisasola battles against a Liberty player for possession Aug. 18, 2022.

Mumu Guisasola: Soccer star and team sister

5
Former App State defensive lineman Jabari Fletcher battles for position with an ECU offensive lineman Sept. 5, 2009.

East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Fans guide to game day against ECU

Fans guide to game day against ECU

September 14, 2023

Democratic candidates make their rounds as election season begins

Democratic candidates make their rounds as election season begins

September 13, 2023

App at a glance: Sept. 14-Sept. 18

App at a glance: Sept. 14-Sept. 18

September 13, 2023

Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

September 13, 2023

How one student leader gives a voice to others: Meet Rebeca Perez-Gonzalez

How one student leader gives a voice to others: Meet Rebeca Perez-Gonzalez

September 13, 2023

Letter from the Editor: Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

Letter from the Editor: Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

September 13, 2023

Fans guide to game day against ECU

Kolby Shea, Reporter
September 14, 2023
A+group+of+fans+cheering+on+the+Mountaineers+against+Gardner-Webb+Sept.+2.
Ava Colapietro
A group of fans cheering on the Mountaineers against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.

On Saturday the East Carolina Pirates make the trip to Kidd Brewer Stadium to face the Mountaineers in an in-state rivalry matchup that has withstood the test of time. 

Their last meeting was in 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Over 35,000 fans attended the game that ended in a 33-19 win for the Mountaineers. A similar number of fans are expected to pack The Rock on Saturday.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3:30 p.m., but the excitement and the festivities will begin several hours beforehand. 

Fans need to plan ahead, as getting to campus for the game can get tricky. Only four university parking lots are available for students; Appalachian 105 Lot, Bodenheimer Auxiliary Lots, South Lot and State Farm Lot. All other lots on or around campus will be off limits without a game day permit. Parking in these lots without the proper permit will result in a tow. It’s important to remember normal campus parking passes are separate from game day permits.

Off campus parking is also limited as most businesses or organizations with parking close to campus rent out their own spaces. Parking without a permit in these places will also result in a tow. 

AppalCart will be running game day routes before and after the game. Check the new bus app, ETA Spot, or the AppalCart website for information on those routes. 

Tailgating starts earlier in the morning with the usual grilling out, playing cornhole and more than likely listening to Luke Combs. Popular places to tailgate include the Peacock Lot, Rivers Street Parking Deck and the new extension of the Blue Ridge Parking Deck. 

Eating before entering the gates is a good idea, as stadium food can get expensive. Fans can expect to pay $5 or more just for a beverage, food prices are even higher.

Gates open for Student Yosef Club ticket holders at 1 p.m, while all others will be let in at 1:30 p.m. It’s important to have tickets ready to be scanned at the gate to maintain a steady flow of traffic. Download the ticket before the game since Wi-Fi connection at Kidd Brewer can be spotty. 

The game will be in good weather conditions. The high is set at 72 degrees with only a 20% chance of rain and 5-10 mph winds. With a UV index at eight of 11, fans should think about applying sun protection before the game.

The most popular places for students watching are either the student section below the west concourse, or the hill behind the north end zone.

Once the game kicks off, students are encouraged to stand for every moment the clock ticks, joining in for the various game day traditions. As the band plays, prepare to shout “Go App” and “Fight App” during the university fight song. Wrap arms over the shoulders of surrounding fans during the singing of the alma mater. Scream “App” as the other side of the stadium responds with a loud “State.” 

Jump around when “Hard in da Paint” by Waka Flocka Flame comes on over the loud stadium speakers before kick off. Put on a country accent for the singing of “Mountain Music” by Alabama. Raise three fingers high and make some noise as the defense attempts to get a third down stop. Extend an arm in the direction of the kick, following along with the general humming of the crowd. 

Through all the excitement of a big rivalry game, remember to have fun, be safe and give your all for App State. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$355
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Football
Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown
Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown
Former App State defensive lineman Jabari Fletcher battles for position with an ECU offensive lineman Sept. 5, 2009.
East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina
Scot Sloan returns to the sidelines in the High Country after last coaching the Mountaineers in 2017.
Home away from home: Coaches find their way back
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jack Murphy hoists junior running back Nate Noel in the air after a touchdown Sept. 9.
5 takeaways from App State-UNC round three
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar prepares to take the snap against No. 17 North Carolina Sept. 9. Aguilar made his first start for the Mountaineers against the Tar Heels.
A fitting finale: Mountaineers fall in double overtime
Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.
Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller
More in Sports
Junior forward Charlotte Bosma looks to gain possession of the ball against No.17 Wake Forest Sept. 10.
App State falls to No.17 Wake Forest after outlasting JMU
Senior defender Mumu Guisasola battles against a Liberty player for possession Aug. 18, 2022.
Mumu Guisasola: Soccer star and team sister
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.
5 takeaways from the Mountaineers' win over Gardner-Webb
Sophomore forward Reagan Sturgill prepares a shot against FGCU Sept. 3.
Mountaineer soccer gets dominating win over FCGU on Senior Day
Freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter guides the ball past the Davidson defense Sept. 3.
Mountaineers rebound with late goal against Wildcats
Sophomore Maya Winterhoff goes up to spike a ball against Bellarmine Aug. 25, 2023.
App State volleyball continues undefeated start to season
About the Contributor
Kolby Shea, Reporter
Kolby Shea (he/him) is a senior journalism major, photography minor, from Statesville, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$355
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *