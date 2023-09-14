Fans guide to game day against ECU

On Saturday the East Carolina Pirates make the trip to Kidd Brewer Stadium to face the Mountaineers in an in-state rivalry matchup that has withstood the test of time.

Their last meeting was in 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Over 35,000 fans attended the game that ended in a 33-19 win for the Mountaineers. A similar number of fans are expected to pack The Rock on Saturday.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3:30 p.m., but the excitement and the festivities will begin several hours beforehand.

Fans need to plan ahead, as getting to campus for the game can get tricky. Only four university parking lots are available for students; Appalachian 105 Lot, Bodenheimer Auxiliary Lots, South Lot and State Farm Lot. All other lots on or around campus will be off limits without a game day permit. Parking in these lots without the proper permit will result in a tow. It’s important to remember normal campus parking passes are separate from game day permits.

Off campus parking is also limited as most businesses or organizations with parking close to campus rent out their own spaces. Parking without a permit in these places will also result in a tow.

AppalCart will be running game day routes before and after the game. Check the new bus app, ETA Spot, or the AppalCart website for information on those routes.

Tailgating starts earlier in the morning with the usual grilling out, playing cornhole and more than likely listening to Luke Combs. Popular places to tailgate include the Peacock Lot, Rivers Street Parking Deck and the new extension of the Blue Ridge Parking Deck.

Eating before entering the gates is a good idea, as stadium food can get expensive. Fans can expect to pay $5 or more just for a beverage, food prices are even higher.

Gates open for Student Yosef Club ticket holders at 1 p.m, while all others will be let in at 1:30 p.m. It’s important to have tickets ready to be scanned at the gate to maintain a steady flow of traffic. Download the ticket before the game since Wi-Fi connection at Kidd Brewer can be spotty.

The game will be in good weather conditions. The high is set at 72 degrees with only a 20% chance of rain and 5-10 mph winds. With a UV index at eight of 11, fans should think about applying sun protection before the game.

The most popular places for students watching are either the student section below the west concourse, or the hill behind the north end zone.

Once the game kicks off, students are encouraged to stand for every moment the clock ticks, joining in for the various game day traditions. As the band plays, prepare to shout “Go App” and “Fight App” during the university fight song. Wrap arms over the shoulders of surrounding fans during the singing of the alma mater. Scream “App” as the other side of the stadium responds with a loud “State.”

Jump around when “Hard in da Paint” by Waka Flocka Flame comes on over the loud stadium speakers before kick off. Put on a country accent for the singing of “Mountain Music” by Alabama. Raise three fingers high and make some noise as the defense attempts to get a third down stop. Extend an arm in the direction of the kick, following along with the general humming of the crowd.

Through all the excitement of a big rivalry game, remember to have fun, be safe and give your all for App State.