Letter to the Editor: App State needs complimentary evening parking

Clark names new starter at quarterback

Bubbles and beer: the High Country Beer Fest returns to Boone

Field hockey starts season 2-0 after win against Georgetown

App State to retire Edwards' jersey

AppalCart introduces new mobile app, changes to routes

Field hockey starts season 2-0 after win against Georgetown

Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
August 28, 2023
Courtesy of App State Athletics
Sophomore forward Bridget Donovan looks to receive the pass from a teammate against Georgetown Aug. 27, 2023.

After a season opening win against Towson Friday, the Mountaineers took on Georgetown Sunday winning 4-1.

In the first quarter, neither team found the net early on. Off a penalty corner, junior midfielder Sarah Perkins found teammate junior forward Charlotte Bosma who fired a shot past the Hoya defense and landed in the back of the net. The goal marked Bosma’s second on the season and ninth for her career while giving the Black and Gold a 1-0 lead.

Georgetown kept attacking, but the Mountaineer defense held. The Hoyas outshot the Mountaineers in the first despite being down heading into the second quarter. 

App State would not attempt a shot in the second quarter while holding the Hoyas scoreless throughout the period. Georgetown drew a penalty corner, but could not convert on the opportunity. The Mountaineers went into halftime up 1-0 after the early goal from Bosma.

Coming out of halftime, the Black and Gold seized control of the contest scoring three goals in the third quarter. With 35:45 on the clock, freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter scored her first career goal off an assist from graduate student forward Sarah Farrell thanks to the Mountaineers drawing their third penalty corner.

Less than a minute later, freshman midfielder Florine Koopman scored her first career goal. Four minutes later, Baxter scored her second goal of the contest off another penalty corner for App State. The Mountaineers kept the pressure on Georgetown, out shooting the Hoyas 7-2 in the period. The Black and Gold went into the final stretch up 4-0.

Three minutes into the fourth quarter, Georgetown scored their lone goal of the game. The score would be too little too late as App State cruised to a 4-1 win.

The Mountaineers held a 8-5 advantage in shots on goal as well as seven corners. Both teams finished with 11 shots total with the Hoyas only being able to convert once. 

Head coach Emily Dinsmore earned her second career win as App State coach with the 4-1 victory. Dinsmore took over as head coach Jan. 17 after former head coach Meghan Dawson resigned after eight seasons. 

App State returns to Boone for their home opener against Drexel Sept. 1. The match can be streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. 
About the Contributor
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
Ethan Smith (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor, from Durham, NC. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
